RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Staples Canada has added PayPal as a new payment option on staples.ca, giving customers, which includes small businesses, more convenience for their online orders. From office furniture and technology to everyday supplies and essentials, staples.ca offers small businesses the right tools today for a successful tomorrow.

According to a recent PayPal study, when it comes to payment methods, 58 per cent of online1 small businesses shared they prefer PayPal over other payment options. More than 80 per cent of business owners who responded, and use PayPal say it's a partner that will help their business succeed into the future (81 per cent).2

"Many of our customers are small business owners and we are always looking for ways to offer them more convenience and flexibility when they shop staples.ca," said Andrew Go, Chief Digital and Data Officer, Staples Canada. "By adding PayPal as a payment option when you're shopping with us online, we're delivering on our commitment to better support small businesses in Canada to help them be more productive and more successful."

PayPal serves more than 35 million businesses worldwide, the vast majority of which are small businesses. In Canada, PayPal supports a million small business customers with digital commerce solutions to help them grow.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and when they thrive, so do their local communities," said Ilona Fagyas, Head of Enterprise Sales for Canada, PayPal. "We are delighted to enable our 9.9 million active registered PayPal consumer and business account holders, including small businesses to now checkout with ease and conveniences on staples.ca."

