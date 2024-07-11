National survey reveals key insights from parents; Canada's Back to School destination announces amazing deals on Back to School essentials

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Staples Canada launches its Back to School campaign, equipping teachers, parents, and students with the best gear and incredible savings for the season. Canada's Back to School destination has also done its homework: the brand has unveiled the 2024 Staples Back to School Study revealing findings from parents across the country and their expectations with this year's Back to School experience.

"As a consumer-centric business, it's paramount we understand customer needs, and that's exactly what we've done this year and what's fuelled our Back to School program," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "Our goal is to make sure Canadians feel supported with the right tools, resources and savings to get everything they need to start the school year off on the right foot. Our teams, stores and site are ready to provide easy browsing and seamless solutions, with hundreds of new and notable products available at great prices – all in one place."

As Canada's Back to School destination, Staples is here to set parents and students up for success ahead of the return to class with the 2024 Staples Back to School Study. The survey asked parents their thoughts, feelings and attitudes on the upcoming school year to discover how Canadians can feel better equipped for the season.

Notable Findings:

Most Back to School shopping will happen in-store : half of parents plan to do most/all of their shopping in-store and almost all (88 per cent) say at least half their shopping will be done in-store, signaling the importance of the brick-and-mortar experience to parents this year.

: half of parents plan to do most/all of their shopping in-store and almost all (88 per cent) say at least half their shopping will be done in-store, signaling the importance of the brick-and-mortar experience to parents this year. Parents are looking to accomplish their back to school quickly and efficiently, rather than making it a family moment : 88 per cent agree they want to do it quickly and efficiently and 70 per cent agree it usually ends up being a chore.

: 88 per cent agree they want to do it quickly and efficiently and 70 per cent agree it usually ends up being a chore. Canadians will hunt for savings on tech as it tops affordability challenges: 59 per cent of parents report tech among the top three biggest affordability challenges, placing a greater emphasis on deal seeking, promotions and financing options for this category.

59 per cent of parents report tech among the top three biggest affordability challenges, placing a greater emphasis on deal seeking, promotions and financing options for this category. Parents' comfort with their kids using AI for schoolwork more than doubles if it has been specifically reviewed and approved by their school: This number doubles for parents with kids aged 13 to 17 compared to comfort with no supervision at all and triples for parents with kids aged 6 to 12.

This number doubles for parents with kids aged 13 to 17 compared to comfort with no supervision at all and triples for parents with kids aged 6 to 12. Some parents feel well-informed about AI tools, while others admit there's room to learn: Roughly one third report feeling well-informed, another third report knowing little to nothing and the rest fall in the middle.

Based on the insights uncovered in the study, Staples Canada announces an exciting line-up of Back to School offerings designed to meet the needs of parents, students and teachers alike.

Back to School Savings Made Easy

Staples is committed to making Back to School savings easy for parents, teachers, and students with deals that will get everyone excited. Introducing Red Dot Savings, a weekly deals program on top school essentials, available both in-store and online. Customers can also enjoy peace of mind with Staples' price match guarantee, ensuring you always get the best deal at Staples, and financing options with Flexiti.

New AI-Enabled Tech Products, Solutions and Expert Advice

Staples has introduced new innovative tech products that are AI enabled and ready – so you can stay ahead of the curve. Everything from laptops, tablets to smartphones and more from top brands including Microsoft, Google, Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo. New to AI enabled tech? Staples has you covered with their team of specially trained tech experts to share knowledge and provide advice on the best tech and AI capabilities tailored to your individual needs.

Protect your technology with Staples Protection Plans by Allstate, available for a variety of electronics like smartphones, computers, tablets, and headphones to cover mechanical and electrical failures, as well as accidental damage.

Back to School Needs Supported by Staples Wireless

In need of a new phone plan or internet upgrade for Back to School? Customers can discover the best phone, internet and TV solutions from Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile at Staples stores across Canada. Whether you're heading off to university, changing schools or addresses - Staples has the best selection of wireless plans for post-secondary students to help them power their new devices.

Great Product Assortment with Exclusive Brand, Pep Rally

A Staples exclusive, Pep Rally introduces its latest line of fun and functional Back to School essentials, featuring three new collections to help students express themselves, including: Retro Love, Classic Academia, and Joyful Expression. Shop all of Pep Rally's school supplies and solutions.

Great Tools for Parents and Teachers

Staples Print Services : Staples Print Services has everything you need to start the school year off on the right foot, including customizable labels, quick print services, dynamic workbooks and wide format printing.

: Staples Print Services has everything you need to start the school year off on the right foot, including customizable labels, quick print services, dynamic workbooks and wide format printing. School Tools: Looking to find dedicated lists of everything your child needs for class? With Staples' School Tools, parents can shop for supplies based on lists curated by teachers for their child's grade and region. Staples' School Tools also offers special discounts, including 10 per cent off orders over $50 .

Innovative In-Store Experience

This year, Staples Canada partnered with GeekSpeak Commerce to create the 'Backpack Challenge'; a unique Augmented Reality (AR) experience tailored to children aged 6 to 11 to make Back to School shopping fun for kids and easy for parents. The in-store game, played on mobile devices, transforms Staples stores into an interactive playground. Kids are given the chance to embark on a digital adventure, with different quests to locate and collect hidden animals and add them to their virtual backpack. Parents and kids can access the game during their Back to School shopping trips, keep an eye out for QR code signage in store to join in on the fun.

Celebrate Back to School "Feels" with Staples

Staples has partnered with real Canadian creators – parents, teachers and students from coast-to-coast – to star in its Back to School ad campaign this year. The creative campaign celebrates all the Back to School "feels", with amazing deals and Back to School savings that are so good, you won't be able to contain your emotions.

About the 2024 Staples Back to School Study

These are the findings of a study/survey conducted by Staples Canada from June 25 to 28, 2024 among a representative sample of 1,008 parents with kids aged 6 to 17 within Canada. Respondents are members of Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points for parents, 19 times out of 20.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a privately-owned company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred , Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc. and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada, and are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

