Staples Canada launches 'We Love Teachers' contest to recognize inspiring educators

From now until June 15, nominate a teacher in your community that's making an impact

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Teachers inspire the future and Staples Canada has launched the We Love Teachers contest to thank educators for everything that they do. Parents, students and fellow educators are encouraged to nominate a teacher in their community that's making an impact.

The We Love Teachers contest is accepting nominations from now until June 15. Eight teachers from across Canada will be selected for a chance to win a $1,000 Staples gift card for their classroom or to upgrade any technology and $250 cash for self-care.

"It has been another difficult and trying year for educators and as the school year comes to an end, we want to give back to communities by recognizing teachers who are making an impact," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "At Staples Canada, we love teachers, they are pillars in our community and always go above and beyond for their students. This contest is our way to help recognize their efforts to inspire and nurture education every day."

To submit a nomination or learn more about the We Love Teachers contest, visit staples.ca/weloveteachers.

Teacher Membership Program

Teachers can take advantage of special perks at Staples year-round as part of the Teacher Membership Program. The program offers educators exclusive perks, competitive pricing on supplies and dedicated services. It's free to join and is available to teachers, staff and faculty at all public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities as well as home educators. Benefits include:

Exclusive Offers: Members receive discounts on supplies, tech and print and marketing services at Solutionshop.

Members receive discounts on supplies, tech and print and marketing services at Solutionshop. Perks: Every quarter, members receive free colour copies and photo prints, as well as annual appreciation gifts.

Every quarter, members receive free colour copies and photo prints, as well as annual appreciation gifts. Service: Teachers will have access to one-on-one service with an account manager and have twice as long to return purchased items.

Teachers will have access to one-on-one service with an account manager and have twice as long to return purchased items. School Tools: Teachers can create and share their class-specific lists of school supplies with parents and students. Staples Canada will donate three per cent back to the school for every purchase made.

Visit staples.ca/teachermembership for more information on the Teacher Membership Program or to join.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as six co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Media Information: Kathleen Stelmach, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 578, [email protected]; Noah Gomberg, Golin, 437-246-3975, [email protected]