Staples Canada launches Print Connect: A free all-in-one collaboration portal that helps businesses streamline branding and simplify printing, freeing up time and resources to focus on growth

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Staples Canada announces the launch of Print Connect , a new, free service designed to meet the diverse printing needs of businesses. Print Connect serves as an exclusive collaboration portal, allowing team members to effortlessly access and print branded materials on demand.

"We're committed to empowering businesses to thrive," said Priscilla Luna, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "Our total solution—from design to distribution—streamlines and enhances every step of the printing process, allowing our customers to focus on what truly matters: growing their business."

Designed to simplify printing tasks and strengthen business operations, Print Connect offers a secure, all-in-one portal for print-ready file storage and sharing, helping businesses maximize their resources and achieve more. It's a dedicated space for team members, equipping them with the necessary tools to design, store, share, and print a variety of materials, including banners, business presentations, brochures, signage, business cards, and more with ease.

Print Connect is free with additional tiers for a small monthly fee:

Silver

Print Connect Silver is free, making it ideal for small teams to finalize high-quality, print-ready designs efficiently. The silver membership is great for smaller businesses to create branded templates, share files, collaborate and streamline processes. Save up to 100 files and easily create or upload designs, all in one centralized portal.

Gold

The Gold membership is perfect for medium to large businesses looking for additional features, offering a cost-effective solution at $29.99 per month with a one-time set-up fee. Save and share up to 500 files, create designs, and support teams of up to 100 users. With enhanced support and reporting features, it streamlines template creation and print processes for greater efficiency.

Platinum

For large or more complex organizations that need a fully customized solution, Print Connect Platinum is the ideal plan. Enjoy endless possibilities with a managed, white-glove service account and a variety of options.

Customers can learn more about Print Connect membership plans by reaching out to a Staples Print account manager through this form, or by visiting a Staples Print Centre in store.

For over 30 years, Staples Canada has been a trusted partner for small businesses, providing comprehensive print services that include custom signage, marketing materials, document printing, finishing services, and a wide range of products to support day-to-day operations. Print Connect offers a collaborative portal that simplifies print needs for businesses while enhancing design, brand control, efficiency and production from anywhere.

For more information on Print Connect and how it can benefit your business, visit Staples Print .

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a privately-owned company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc. and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada, and are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

