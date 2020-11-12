TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Staples Canada, The Working and Learning Company, has launched a new financing solution ahead of the holiday season, in collaboration with Flexiti Financial ("Flexiti"), a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers. With the new Staples Card, cardholders have access to 0% interest1 financing plans to help make their purchases for home, school and business more affordable.

Flexiti's financing solution is already available at over 300 Staples retail locations across Canada and will be available on staples.ca in early 2021. Staples customers can easily apply for the Staples Card in-store or online and receive approval within minutes, then use their card immediately. This fully automated and 100% paperless process offers qualified customers flexible payment plans with 0% interest1 options, eliminating the need to reapply for financing for future purchases.

While most credit cards offer a 21-day grace period, the Staples Card provides cardholders residing outside of Quebec with 90 days to pay with no interest, no payments, and no minimum spend on purchases made at Staples. For residents of Quebec, the Staples Card offers three equal monthly payments with an annual fee. Other standard and promotional financing plans are also available.

"We understand the changing needs and demands of today's customers," said David Boone, CEO at Staples Canada. "This extends to the desire to have options for the way they pay for what they need. With Flexiti's innovative buy now pay later financing, we look forward to providing that wallet affordability to our everyday customers."

"We are thrilled to add Staples, a Canadian household name, to the Flexiti Network," said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. "Today, more than ever, businesses and consumers are looking for flexible payment solutions which can be used as a tool to manage payments. With the Staples Card, we will offer financing solutions to make everyday purchases and large ticket items accessible. Now all Flexiti cardholders will be able to use their FlexitiCard at Staples. We expect to see big things from this program."

1 O.A.C. Terms and conditions apply.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 304 locations across the country and online at staples.ca. The company offers five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Since its transformation to The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada has been demonstrating a renewed commitment to small businesses and consumers, through expanded services that go beyond printing in Solutionshop, thousands of new products, tech services and informative content with the Spotlight Speaker Series and newly-launched blog. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information, or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Flexiti

Flexiti is Canada's fastest-growing point-of-sale lender, offering customers 0% interest financing at retailers that sell big-ticket goods like furniture, appliances, jewellery and electronics. Through its award-winning buy now pay later platform, customers can be approved instantly to shop with their FlexitiCard, which they can use online or in-store to make multiple purchases, within their credit limit, without needing to reapply. Accepted at over 5,000 locations and ecommerce sites across Canada including The Brick, Leon's, Staples, Sleep Country, Wayfair, Birks and Peoples Jewellers, Flexiti aims to make our customers' lives more affordable and help our retail partners grow their sales by offering flexible financing options.

Flexiti's technology platform is recognized as market leading, winning ACT (Advanced Card Technologies) Canada's 2015 Technology Innovation Award for Payments Benefiting Merchants. In 2017, Flexiti was recognized in North America as the Leading Emerging Fintech by LendIt. In 2019, Flexiti was named Canada's 11th fastest growing company by the Globe and Mail, ranked 7th in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program, and 40th in Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500TM. In 2020, Flexiti ranked 29th in The Americas' 500 Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times and ranked 6th in The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies. For more information, visit www.flexiti.com.

