New partnership positions Flexiti as RONA's primary financing partner for in-store purchases, enabling customers to access flexible financing for their purchases at any corporate RONA and RONA+ locations across Canada, and at participating RONA dealer locations.

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Flexiti Financial Inc. ("Flexiti"), a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers, is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with RONA inc. to become its primary financing provider for in-store purchases, allowing customers to leverage Flexiti financing at any corporate RONA or RONA+ locations across Canada, and at participating RONA dealer locations.

With some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer locations, RONA is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, helping customers bring their construction and home improvement projects to life by offering them quality products, unparalleled service, and a customer experience that is at the forefront of retail. In partnering with Flexiti, RONA is ensuring its customers have even more ways to put the finishing touches on their projects as they can now complete in-store purchases with an existing FlexitiCard® or instantly apply to secure a new FlexitiCard®¹.

"We cannot overstate how excited we are to become RONA's primary in-store financing partner and offer our flexible financing to millions of RONA and RONA+ customers across Canada," said Jessica Moffatt, General Manager, Flexiti. "Providing both retail and professional customers with the optionality to choose flexible financing for their purchases, whether large or small, will ensure that they have the tools at-hand to make their construction and home improvement projects a reality."

"Bringing great value to our DIY and PRO customers is a priority for us at RONA," said Jamal Hamad, Senior Vice-President, Stores and Professional Services, RONA inc. "This partnership with Flexiti will make it easier for Canadians to access financing for their home improvement projects and will contribute to our mission of empowering communities to build their homes and dreams."

In adding RONA to its quickly expanding Flexiti Network™, Flexiti continues to grow its reach in providing important financing alternatives to Canadians with the goal of helping them complete their purchases on their terms. With additional network partners to come, Flexiti aims to maintain its standing as one of Canada's leading point-of-sale consumer financing providers.

¹ On approved credit (O.A.C.). Terms and conditions apply.

About Flexiti

Flexiti provides flexible financing to help customers make important purchases. Available at a network of over 8,000 top-tier retail locations and e-commerce sites, including The Brick, Wayfair.ca, Sleep Country, Staples, and Birks, Flexiti's award-winning sales financing platform provides customers and merchants alike with seamless point-of-sale service. Flexiti users can be instantly approved in-store and online to receive financing on purchases within their credit limit without needing to reapply. Helping Canadians secure over $5 billion in flexible financing since inception, Flexiti is one of Canada's fastest growing sales financing providers. Flexiti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc. For more information on Flexiti's service offering and growing Flexiti Network™, visit www.flexiti.com .

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers and is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. is one of the Montréal region's Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

