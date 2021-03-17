Staples Canada launches new products, services and resources to support work from anywhere, to help Canadians succeed in the new work landscape

"The world of work has changed and we're all discovering new ways of working together," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "In 2020, we saw an increased demand for products to enable remote work and have supported our customers and communities in adapting to new realities. We've taken the time to reflect, analyze data and consider industry trends, while asking our customers for their feedback. With this knowledge, we've discovered new ways to continue supporting the future of work."

Throughout the pandemic, Staples Canada has introduced new products and services to help Canadians work remotely and keep their businesses running. With Staples Business Advantage (SBA), organizations can utilize the SBA procurement platforms to manage and ship orders directly to the homes of their employees. This enables organizations with a flexible way to support their workforce now and into the future as some companies make the shift to a hybrid working model.

As remote work continues to evolve, Staples Canada has developed four key solutions for healthy remote workspaces, outlined in the new Staples Work From Anywhere guide and resource site available at staples.ca/WFA.

Promote wellness: A workspace that's equipped with the right tools for posture and comfort is the ultimate factor in maintaining a productive environment. An ergonomically correct work setup can help those working from anywhere be 25 per cent more efficient, leading to a healthier workspace and a more productive workday.

To encourage an ergonomic work environment, Staples Canada has added more than 400 posture-friendly products in store and online, expertly designed by leading ergo brands.

Canadians can find oil diffusers, candles, blue-light glasses and more on staples.ca to help cultivate wellness and comfort in any workspace.

Staples Canada's Work from Anywhere Guide includes key products and information to help create a healthier workspace, including monitor placement and posture while working.

Stay connected: One of the benefits lost by moving to remote work is reduced in-person communication and collaboration. Home networking products and collaboration software available through Staples Canada makes it easier to connect with colleagues.

To support small businesses working remotely, Staples Canada launched Nerds On Site ® for Business to bring managed IT and cyber security resources to businesses.

Tech Services at Solutionshop offers technology professionals that can help consumers get the most of their tech devices and troubleshoot issues, with convenient service available in-store, in-home and with remote access.

Staples Canada has expanded its software selection and provides expert advice on setting up and using software that enables connectivity and productivity, like Microsoft 365.

Through its Spotlight Virtual Event Space and blog, Staples Canada is bringing relevant content to support Canadians with work from anywhere.

Be mobile: A dedicated home office isn't a reality for many remote workers, but Staples Canada offers flexible spaces and products for those who are on-the-go.

Staples Studio co-working spaces have implemented extensive health and safety protocols, to continue accommodating members looking for a safe space to work in remotely.

Staples Canada has added hundreds of lightweight, portable technology and workspace products to make it even easier to move from one workspace to another.

Keep organized: An organized space minimizes distractions, especially when working toward a deadline and Staples Canada has the products to help customers keep their workspaces neat and stylish.

Staples Canada is here to support Canadians with the right products, services and expert advice. To learn more about Work From Anywhere resources, visit staples.ca/WFA.

Work From Anywhere Virtual Solutions Expo

From March 24 to 25, 2021, Staples Business Advantage will host the Work From Anywhere Virtual Solutions Expo. Organizations can participate in the virtual expo to discover solutions that keep employees equipped and engaged in the new world of work. Register now for the expo at: sbavirtualexpo.vfairs.com.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 304 locations and staples.ca. The company has five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. As The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada is committed to small businesses and consumers through thousands of new products from the best brands, an expanded service offering at Solutionshop, and informative content through its blog and Spotlight Speaker Series. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

