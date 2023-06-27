RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - As a dedicated partner to businesses of all sizes, Staples Canada continues to expand its support of small businesses with Boost My Biz, a contest designed to help small business owners get a boost by providing the tools and resources they need to grow and prosper. The contest allows entrants to showcase their business and detail key needs, with the option to upload videos, pictures, or explain in writing.

Staples’ Boost My Biz contest will give away $30,000 in small business prizing and award six small businesses across Canada with customized prize packages. Entrants will select between three prize categories: Tech, Printing and Furniture & Supplies, for the chance to win a prize valued at $5,000.

"We are a big supporter of small businesses and understand some of the day-to-day challenges they face," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer, Staples Canada. "Boost My Biz is our way of giving back to the 300+ communities we serve to give small business owners a leg up to help them thrive and deliver to their own customers."

Boost My Biz Contest Details

Prize category details:

Tech: Make tech work for you with cutting-edge software, equipment and payment solutions. This could include laptops, printers, computer accessories and more from leading brands like Microsoft, Apple and HP.

Printing: Anything is print possible! Get it done right with the help of our products and expertise. This could include dedicated marketing support, custom products to elevate your business and more through Staples Solutionshop.

Furniture and Supplies: Maximize workspace and productivity with a range of intuitive, human-centric products. This could include Gry Mattr ErgoCentric office chairs, workstations, organizational tools and more.

Staples Canada encourages all eligible Canadian small businesses to enter and share their story. Submission requirements include:

Why your business deserves a boost

How your business is making an impact

How your business helps the community

Submission eligibility includes:

Has less than 25 employees

Is located in Canada

Offers products or services for direct sale online or though a physical location in Canada to Canadian end users

Contest closes July 15, 2023; winners will be announced in October 2023. To enter the Boost My Biz contest or learn more, visit staples.ca/boost-my-biz.

Supporting Small Businesses with Staples Preferred

Staples Canada serves businesses from the ground-up with Staples Preferred, a dedicated program offering exclusive perks, trusted resources and tools for small businesses to allow them to work and grow to their full potential. The program continues to expand year-over-year, serving more than 200,000 small businesses across Canada to-date with +10 per cent growth in business customers from 2022 and +42 per cent from 2021.

A Staples Preferred membership provides businesses with exclusive savings on thousands of products both online and in-store. Every Staples Preferred membership includes:

Preferred perks: Access to exclusive perks, rewards and services that will drive extra value for your business including business mobility plans, discounts on print and marketing services, free annual business cards and more.

Dedicated support: Access to dedicated account managers and product specialists for all your business needs including marketing, finance, business development and more.

Free next-day delivery: No minimum spend required. Free delivery to any home or office.

Flexible payment options: Track, control and finance purchases with ease with just one account.

Deeper savings: Save on thousands of workplace essentials with Preferred deals and offers.

Businesses can fill out an application or book a consultation at staples.ca/staples-preferred.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Solutionshop, Canadians can access a variety of pack and ship options, as well as a broad suite of business services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with us at @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok or Pinterest.

