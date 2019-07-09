Staples Canada launches a new eCommerce experience on Shopify Plus

Staples Canada is harnessing the power of Shopify Plus to host its core eCommerce platform. The web experience will have the ability to adapt quicker and continuously improve to keep up with cutting-edge trends and the changing online marketplace. With Shopify Plus, staples.ca will have more flexibility and control, delivering a customized storefront that will unlock meaningful customer experiences.

"We are excited to be working with Shopify Plus because the team shares our values of helping drive forward entrepreneurship and innovation," said Simon Rodrigue, Chief Digital Officer, Staples Canada.

The new staples.ca is a fully-responsive web and mobile experience. It has a refreshed, modern look that aligns with The Working and Learning Company, bringing leading products and informative content together in an easy-to-use platform that has a streamlined shopping and check out process.

"Some of the largest brands in the world, like Staples Canada, are selecting Shopify Plus to power innovative commerce experiences that deliver everything today's shoppers need," said Loren Padelford, GM of Shopify Plus. "We're helping our customers re-invent commerce both online and off by putting the buyer experience, brand, speed, agility and innovation ahead of everything."

Staples Canada's new eCommerce experience includes integrated big data to drive a dynamic customer experience, syndicated customer reviews, informative content and buying guides, enhanced mobile experience, and access to live customer service agents to help support buying decisions.

"Our new eCommerce experience builds on our industry-leading omni-channel experience," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer, Staples Canada. "Staples.ca delivers to 85 per cent of Canadians next-day and offers the convenience of buy online and pick up in-store within two hours in nearly every community across Canada. That's really powerful for our customers and few eCommerce retailers have the ability to do that."

To deliver this world-class digital experience, Staples Canada also worked with other great Canadian digital innovators, including Bold Commerce from Winnipeg, Orderbot from Vancouver, Bounteous from Toronto, and Geekspeak from Whitby.

About Staples Canada/Bureau en Gros

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 305 locations across the country. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers – entrepreneurs, educators, students and parents – work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information, or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

