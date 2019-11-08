Staples Canada is reinventing holiday gift-giving

A recent survey conducted by Staples Canada revealed that 68 per cent of consumers find it difficult to find the right gift for their family members, while 45 per cent have a challenging time finding a perfect gift for their friends. Finding the right gift is a common stressor among Canadian shoppers, and that's why Staples Canada is providing solutions this holiday season by creating a streamlined shopping experience with Gifts that Get Them.

"As The Working and Learning Company, we are always thinking of ways to help our customers get inspired and be successful in anything they do – and that includes making their holiday shopping a breeze," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "Finding that perfect gift can be difficult, so we thought of family, friends, teachers and coworkers alike to build a unique selection of gifting ideas that reflect who they are and what inspires them."

Some of the gifting personalities crafted include:

The Entrepreneur: This is the person in your life who has a small business, a gig on the side, and always striving for the next big adventure.

The Artsy Crafter: This is the creative DIYer who loves to doodle and make their own gifts.

The Pen Lover: For the person who favours the personal touch of the written letter and prefers taking handwritten notes. Making notebooks look pretty using different colours, pens and all types of sticky notes.

The Tech Enthusiast: They are obsessed with always having the latest in tech innovation, staying connected and having the "smartest" home/office set up.

The Sentimentalist: The person who appreciates a personal gift more than anything else. Personalized photo mugs and calendars will act as a continued reminder of their loved ones. This can also go beyond loved ones to loved times.

Stocking Stuffers: Gifts that are small enough to fit in a stocking but still pack a great punch and under $50.

Gifts that get them

This year's Holiday Lookbook contains plenty of gifting ideas to get inspired this holiday season. With gifts that get them gaming, creating, connecting and more, this resource was created to spark thoughtful ideas for a unique and personalized gift.

Top products for the ultimate gift exchange

Under $50

Under $20

Stocking Stuffers

Personalized Gifts from Solutionshop

Turn your favourite memory into a work of art with a canvas print, starting at $29.99 for an 8"x8" premium canvas print.

for an 8"x8" premium canvas print. Customize a mug, fleece blanket or puzzle with a photo to create a one-of-a-kind and memorable gift, starting at $14.99 .

. Create a memory that you can cherish all year round with a customized calendar, starting at $19.99 for a classic calendar.

for a classic calendar. Find more custom gifts at staplesprint.ca

New to Staples Canada this holiday season is General Supply Goods + Co., a stylish new collection rooted in nostalgia and Canadian heritage, bringing back the look and feel of the past with a modern sensibility. Perfect for the upcoming gifting season, products include scented travel candles, woodgrain monogram notebooks, retro desk lamps, travel accessories and more.

To find more gifts that get them, visit staples.ca or check out Staples Canada's new Working + Learning Blog and Spotlight Magazine at staples.ca/spotlightmagazine.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 305 locations across the country and online at staples.ca.

About this survey/study:

From October 30th to November 4th, 2019 an online survey was conducted among 2,129 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, the sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.12 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

About the Angus Reid Forum:

The Angus Reid Forum is Canada's most well-known and trusted online public opinion community consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Alessandra Saccal, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2363, alessandra.saccal@staples.ca; Kathleen Stelmach, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2714, kathleen.stelmach@staples.ca; David Dwyer, Golin, 647-828-0140, DDwyer@golin.com

