Staples Canada introduces Smart Picks, a curated assortment of laptops that make it easier to select a device this back to school season

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Staples, Canada's back to school destination, has introduced Smart Picks, a curated assortment of sleek laptops to help parents, teachers and students make an informed decision when selecting a laptop for the upcoming school season.

"Picking the right laptop can be a daunting task when there's so much to choose from," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "Our Smart Picks help narrow down the search and match students with a device that's suitable for their needs. As one of Canada's top destinations for tech, Staples is here to help Canadians work smarter, learn more and grow every day through a wide array of products and expert associates."

Whether your priorities are battery life, stylish design or versatile capabilities, Staples Canada has selected five of its best thin and light laptops, all with great power and performance abilities, for students of all ages.

Get Ultimate – the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is the ultimate 2-in-1 device this back to school season, with best-in-class performance and ultra-slim design.



Get Powerful – this HP 15" laptop is a powerful machine that delivers on performance, a great fit for a high-school or university student.



Get Stylish – HP's 14" laptop is for the high-school or university students that's on a budget, but is looking for a sleek and stylish-looking laptop.



Get Versatile – the ultra-portable Acer Spin 1 2-in-1 is a perfect fit for a young creative student looking for a touchscreen experience and productivity on the go. Includes one-year subscription of Office 365 Personal.



Get Productive – the Asus L406 is a compact and attractive cloudbook, ideal for a young student that's getting their first PC. Includes one-year subscription of Office 365 Personal.

Until September 10, customers will receive a $50 Staples Gift Card with the purchase of select Windows laptops.

For more information on top trends, exclusive products and back to school promotions, visit the Staples Canada's Back to School Centre at staples.ca/backtoschool.

Follow @StaplesCanada on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and join the conversation this back to school season using the hashtag #StartToSmart.

About Staples Canada/Bureau en Gros

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 305 locations across the country. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers – entrepreneurs, educators, students and parents – work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information, or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Media Information: Alessandra Saccal, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2363, alessandra.saccal@staples.ca; Kathleen Stelmach, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2714, kathleen.stelmach@staples.ca; David Dwyer, Golin, 647-828-0140, DDwyer@golin.com

Related Links

http://www.staples.ca

