Expansion of new tech offerings as an Apple Authorized Education Reseller will help transform learning environments for K-12 schools and post-secondary institutions

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Staples Canada announces new offerings for educational institutions as it becomes an Apple Authorized Education Reseller. The program expansion will provide public and private schools, school boards and post-secondary institutions with a reliable source for their technology needs, tailored exclusively to the education sector, and will make it easier for educational institutions to access Apple products and services.

This program will be offered through Staples Canada's B2B business programs, Staples Professional, Staples Preferred, Supreme and Denis.

"We're looking forward to empowering educational institutions by providing Apple's innovative products," said Chris Saniga, Chief B2B Officer, Staples Canada. "Being an Apple Authorized Education Reseller enhances our support for K-12 schools and post-secondary institutions ensuring that educators and students have the tools they need to succeed. As we continue to expand our education offerings, we're committed to supporting our clients in the best ways possible, and adapting to the changing needs of future generations."

As a leading destination for teachers and educators, Staples continues to evolve its product assortment for educational institutions to ensure they have the resources and support needed to implement technology seamlessly in their classrooms and schools.

Staples will offer educational institutions with access to Apple products, including Mac, iPad, and more. With in-house support for immediate assistance and custom product bundles to simplify ordering, Staples is committed to enhancing the educational experience for its customers. Leasing options are available through Staples, including Apple Financial Services, hardware asset management, break and fix service agreements, and referrals to Apple Authorized training and certification providers, as well as end-user training resources. Other offerings include multi-location shipping, buy-and-hold programs, hardware rollouts, custom leasing programs, and employee purchase programs.

With hundreds of retail locations across Canada, Staples offers an omnichannel shopping experience for Staples Preferred customers, allowing customers to explore Apple products both in-store and online. The benefits of turning to Staples for specialized education needs include:

Advanced order management tools simplify purchasing for anything from a single classroom to an entire school board, ensuring a seamless process for group orders and customized solutions.

Unique support through specialized Staples technology experts trained in the needs of educational institutions.

technology experts trained in the needs of educational institutions. Next-day delivery for timely access to essential products, while detailed billing ensures transparent and comprehensive invoices.

Scheduled deliveries customized to fit each school's specific requirements.

Dedicated account management, where a specialized team provides expert guidance to navigate their needs.

Visit Staples.ca/AppleEducation to discover technology solutions customized to your needs. Speak to an Account Manager to learn more.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a privately-owned company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc. and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada, and are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

