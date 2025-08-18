Staples Canada Brings Back-to-School Support on the road with the EASY Bus

In the spirit of giving back, the first stop for the EASY Bus will be at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, where a donation of back-to-school supplies will be made to help children prepare for the new school year through SickKids' Sponsor a Family program. Patients and families are identified by social workers, who recognize those who would benefit most from this program — with the goal of helping children go to school with the tools and confidence they need to succeed. Donated classroom items and technology will also support school programs at SickKids, enhancing the learning experience for patients while in hospital. SickKids patient ambassadors, current or former patient and family volunteers who support SickKids Foundation's awareness, fundraising and community engagement efforts through storytelling, will be invited to explore the bus, experience the tech, and kick off the school season with confidence. This donation coincides with the 20th annual Staples School Supply Drive, an important milestone in which Staples Canada, in support of United Way Centraide and the Kiwanis Foundation of Canada, has raised more than $17 million over two decades to help students across the country start the school year equipped for success.

"Donations like this bring meaningful support to patients and families as they prepare for the school year," said Iris Garcia, a registered social worker at The Hospital for Sick Children. "We appreciate Staples' commitment to making a difference."

Visitors to the Staples EASY Bus can discover the latest back-to-school supplies and educational technology, take part in hands-on demos of noise-cancelling headphones and AI learning tools, and test products at the interactive pen-to-paper testing bar. Guests can also trade in old devices through the Staples Trade-in by Allstate program for a gift card worth up to $500, receive expert advice from the Staples team, and enjoy an exclusive in-store shopping coupon. Perfect for parents and students alike, the EASY Bus offers a fun and convenient way to explore Staples' tech-forward solutions and services—all in one stop.

"Back to school looks different today, and we're bringing that experience directly to families with the Back to School Made EASY Bus," said Brian McDougall, Interim CEO and Chief Retail Officer, Staples Canada. "From hands-on demos to expert advice and the latest in educational tech, the EASY Bus is designed to help families feel confident and prepared for the modern classroom.

The EASY Bus will be making stops at the following locations across the Greater Toronto Area:

Thursday, August 21 , from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – King Street West & Spadina Ave

464 King Street West , Toronto, Ontario

Friday, August 22 , from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Scarborough Town Centre

300 Borough Drive, Scarborough, Ontario

Saturday, August 23 , from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Toronto Nautical Harbour Centre

275 Queens Quay West, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday, August 24 , from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Toronto Premium Outlets

North West Courtyard, 13850 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, Ontario

Through hands-on demos, giveaways, and expert consultations, the Staples EASY Bus is simplifying back-to-school – one stop at a time.

Your Back-to-School To-Do List Handled: New Products, Programs and Solutions to Make it EASY

Technology Expertise for Today's Classroom

Find the best technology at Staples, with in-store experts that are specially trained by Microsoft, Google, Samsung, and Apple to help parents navigate educational technology with confidence. Staples curates and categorizes devices based on AI capabilities, product benefits, and features so families can find exactly what's right for their child's learning needs. From tech services to tech trade-in, Staples also provides end-to-end solutions that make technology adoption less stressful.

Tech Trade-in by Allstate: Unlocking Tech Affordability and Supporting Sustainability

Staples Canada recently partnered with Allstate Protection Plans to launch Tech Trade-in by Allstate, a new program that allows Canadians to exchange their unwanted electronics, like laptops and cellphones, for Staples e-gift cards. This initiative aims to support families and students by making it easy to save money and reduce e-waste, making technology upgrades simple and sustainable – no haggling, no uncertainty.

EASY Value on Essential Supplies

Staples offers transparent pricing and clear value propositions because EASY means no hidden catches or complicated terms. Throughout the entire Back to School season, Staples offers essential supplies for as low as 25 cents and new weekly savings events – no complexity, no confusion, just consistent value when you need it most. This includes layered savings opportunities through a price match guarantee, discount programs for teachers and School Tools, a program where parents can purchase bundled supplies and receive special discounts.

More Ways to Shop EASY Throughout Back to School

Families can buy online and pick up in-store, get same-day delivery through DoorDash and Instacart, or visit any one of Staples' stores for hands-on support. The key is choice – however families want to shop, Staples makes it work seamlessly. Staples' Back to School headquarters online provides grade-specific organization, while in-store experts offer personalized guidance.

