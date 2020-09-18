Staples Canada extends back to school season, supporting Canadians as they settle into an uncertain school year

Staples Canada has extended its back to school season through the end of the year, keeping its extensive assortment of school essentials in stock and at low prices.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Every year parents, students and teachers across Canada return to classrooms at the start of September. This year is a little different and classrooms across Canada will be starting their year at different times and in different ways throughout September. To support parents, students and teachers as they prepare for the return to school, whenever it may be, Staples Canada has extended its back to school season and is keeping its extensive assortment of school essentials in stock and at low prices through the end of the year.

As Canada's back to school destination, Staples Canada has adjusted to meet the changing needs of its customers to ensure they are prepared for the new school. To help customer shop with confidence when they're ready, Staples Canada continues to provide safe shopping options, which includes an in-store shopping program called ShopSafe™, physical distancing measures, sanitation stations throughout its stores, Contactless Curbside Pickup at all locations and fast free delivery on all online orders.

"As a trusted back to school partner, Staples Canada is making sure parents, teachers and students are prepared every step of the way as they return to school and continue to navigate the new school environment," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer, Staples Canada. "We are keeping our stores and staples.ca stocked with back to school essentials to support the extended season, continuing promotions and keeping products at low prices."

No matter what the new school year brings, Staples Canada has everything needed to head back to school with confidence. Both online and in stores, Staples Canada carries everything from the essentials customers have always relied on to the tools needed for the new school, including face masks and sanitizers. The retailer is a one-stop destination to prepare for anything the new school year brings.

Staples Canada has compiled all the resources needed for heading back to school on its online Back to School HQ. Here, parents, students and teachers can find exactly what's needed for any grade and shop all the back to school essentials at great low prices.

For more information on how Staples Canada is supporting parents, students and teachers for the new school environment, visit staples.ca/backtoschool.

About Staples Canada

A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information, or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Alessandra Saccal, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2363, [email protected]; Kathleen Stelmach, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2714, [email protected]; David Dwyer, Golin, 647-828-0140, [email protected]

