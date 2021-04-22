Staples Canada continues to make a positive environmental impact through its in-store recycling programs

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - For almost 20 years, Staples Canada has been promoting environmental sustainability through its corporate initiatives and in-store recycling programs. To mark Earth Month, Staples Canada is celebrating its latest environmental accomplishments, helping divert more than 136,000 kilograms of used household batteries through its partnership with Call2Recycle, recycling more than 2 million kilograms of electronic waste through eCycle Solutions, and more than 1.17 million writing instruments with TerraCycle in 2020.

As The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada is committed to recycling and diverting materials from the waste stream. Its store locations across Canada have several free recycling solutions available for customers, which include writing instruments, ink and toner cartridges, mobile phones, personal electronics, and household batteries.

"We are committed to providing our customers with an easy way to recycle the products that they purchase from our stores," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "Our in-store recycling programs offer a convenient solution to responsibly dispose of those hard-to-recycle items. It's rewarding to see these programs continue to reach incredible milestones, thanks to the support of our communities."

In addition to in-store recycling programs, Staples Canada is the largest retail supporter of Bullfrog Power's green energy. Staples Studio co-working locations, Solutionshop and print production centres are all bullfrogpowered® with 100 per cent clean, renewable energy.

Staples Canada's recycling services include:

Battery Recycling Program: Staples Canada partners with Call2Recycle to collect used batteries. The partnership began in 2004 and over 1 million kilograms of used household batteries have been collected and safely recycled to date.

Electronics Recycling: An authorized e-waste provider site through the Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA), Staples Canada and its partner eCycle Solutions take back end-of-life electronics. To date, Staples Canada has collected over 20.5 million kilograms of e-waste for recycling through this electronics recycling program.

Writing Instruments: In 2012, Staples Canada launched a writing instrument recycling program in partnership with TerraCycle . The program encourages customers to drop off used writing instruments, such as pens, pencils, markers and highlighters at local stores.

Ink and Toner Recycling Program: To help divert ink and toner cartridges from landfills, Staples Canada collects ink and toner cartridges for recycling, and has a School Ink Recycling Program, which provides a free ink cartridge collection bins to schools.

Shredding: Staples Canada partners with Iron Mountain to offer its customers a secure paper shredding service . This allows customers to safely and cost effectively destroy unnecessary sensitive paper documents and know they are recycled to minimize waste, pollution and impact on our natural resources.

In-store recycling programs are available wherever in-store shopping is open – for store locations and hours visit stores.staples.ca.

Sustainable products offered at Staples Canada

Staples Canada continues to offer customers alternative, eco-responsible products, such as Forest Stewardship Council® Certified Multiuse paper, and those featuring independent environmental certifications, such as Rainforest Alliance and Energy Star. Examples of Staples Canada's eco-friendly lineup include:

TRU RED Ink and Toner: Available exclusively at Staples, every TRU RED™ remanufactured ink and toner cartridge has the ECO-ID icon, an environmental identification mark created to help select products that advance an organization's sustainability effort.

Sustainable Earth: This Staples exclusive brand is made with renewable resources, recycled materials or are third-party certified green.

Parkland: Parkland backpacks are made of recycled water bottles in order to send kids to school with a smaller footprint.

Crayola: Crayola is dedicated to the environment and has pledged to go carbon neutral by 2022.

Logitech CarbonNeutral: Logitech G and ASTRO have been driving eco-friendly initiatives through every level of our business, in an effort to minimize the impact on the Earth. Logitech G and Astro are our first two product lines to be certified CarbonNeutral.

Google Nest: Designed with the environment in mind, Google Nest Products are made with a minimum of 49 per cent recycled plastics.

To learn more about Staples Canada's commitment to a more sustainable future, visit staples.ca/environment .

