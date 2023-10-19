RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - In recognition of Small Business Month, Staples Canada is celebrating the winners of its Boost My Biz contest, recognizing small businesses making an impact. The contest awards six small businesses across Canada with prizes valued at $5,000, providing tools and resources they need to grow. Winners can select from prizing that includes technology, printing services, furniture and supplies, all provided by Staples and contest partners HP, gry mattr and ergoCentric.

"Since 1991, we have been a partner to small businesses and we recognize the vital contributions they make in our communities," said Rachel Huckle, President and Chief Operating Officer, Staples Canada. "Boost My Biz is a way for us to celebrate small businesses, to partner with them on solutions and help them grow to their full potential."

Boost My Biz winners announced

In June, small business owners across Canada were encouraged to share their story of how their business is making an impact in their community and why they deserve a boost. Staples received an incredible response with submissions from a wide range of businesses in every sector. Entrants were shortlisted based on select judging criteria, narrowing the list down to six winners, including:

Aspire Training , Yellowknife , NWT : A non-profit organization offering personal and professional development programs to unemployed or underemployed individuals to help them break out of poverty, violence, homelessness and addictions.

: A non-profit organization offering personal and professional development programs to unemployed or underemployed individuals to help them break out of poverty, violence, homelessness and addictions. Knit Pickers , Mayfield , PEI : A local knitting and weaving studio inspiring a new generation to discover the joy and mental health benefits of a creative hobby, and to educate consumers on the ecological benefits of slow fashion.

: A local knitting and weaving studio inspiring a new generation to discover the joy and mental health benefits of a creative hobby, and to educate consumers on the ecological benefits of slow fashion. Ruff Start New Beginnings Rescue , Colborne, ON : A dog rescue centre focused on improving the physical and mental health of dogs struggling in shelters, in addition to operating a dog food bank to help those with the rising cost of pet food.

A dog rescue centre focused on improving the physical and mental health of dogs struggling in shelters, in addition to operating a dog food bank to help those with the rising cost of pet food. Choose Life Foods , Toronto, ON : Homegrown food business offering plant-based Caribbean staples with the mission to fill a void in the food industry, creating culturally-sensitive vegetarian meal options for the Black community and people with different dietary restrictions.

Homegrown food business offering plant-based staples with the mission to fill a void in the food industry, creating culturally-sensitive vegetarian meal options for the Black community and people with different dietary restrictions. Maker Cube , Langley, BC : A community hub that serves as a sanctuary for creativity, offering communal and private spaces to work and speciality equipment for individuals aspiring to explore and create.

A community hub that serves as a sanctuary for creativity, offering communal and private spaces to work and speciality equipment for individuals aspiring to explore and create. KIIMA, Montreal, QC : Local business with a mission to reduce waste in the cosmetic industry through sustainable, refillable deodorant in addition to creating more jobs in Canada for students and recent graduates.

To learn more about the Boost My Biz contest winners, check out this video.

Helping Small Businesses Grow with Staples Preferred

Staples Canada is dedicated to helping small businesses grow with Staples Preferred, a program that offers exclusive perks, trusted resources and tools for small businesses to allow them to reach their full potential. Businesses can fill out an application or book a consultation at staples.ca/preferred.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Solutionshop, Canadians can access a variety of pack and ship options, as well as a broad suite of business services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with us at @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

