Staples Canada Celebrates Small Business Month, Helping the Entrepreneur Community Work, Learn and Grow

Winners of "This is How I Grow My Business" Contest Announced, Receive mentorship from Champion of Entrepreneurs, Joe Mimran

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - To celebrate entrepreneurs, Staples Canada, The Working and Learning Company, is spending Small Business Month by celebrating three outstanding Canadian small businesses and serving up new products, programs and services designed to help small to medium enterprises in communities across the country work smarter, learn more and grow every day.

"Entrepreneurs and small businesses help fuel our communities and we are committed to supporting their ever-evolving needs," said David Boone, Chief Executive Officer, Staples Canada. "There are about 95,000 small to medium enterprises created each year across the country, though 85,000 businesses disappear within that same period*. We want to help Canadian businesses get off the ground and succeed with the right tools, inspiring products and services, as well as knowledgeable staff at every location."

A continued partnership with champion of entrepreneurs Joe Mimran has evolved to include a new product line designed for the savvy entrepreneur called gry mattr and a mentorship program tied to Staples Canada's "This is How I Grow my Business" contest. Winners of the contest will receive in person mentorship from Joe Mimran, as well as $20,000 worth of technology from Staples Canada and Solutionshop services, which offers access to various services like redesigning their logo, improving the customer experience on their website, creating branded promotional products, tech support and more.

"Research shows that 45 per cent of the Canadian workforce will be self employed in some form by 2020**," continued Boone. "We're committed to helping the small business community beyond Small Business Month. Our commitment extends to supporting them every day with new and established programs like this contest, as well as the unique services and products we offer."

All 305 Staples stores across Canada will end the month by hosting a Small Business Showcase on October 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where start-ups and entrepreneurs have been invited to introduce and share their businesses with the local community.

"Giving entrepreneurs a platform to share their business with others is one of the ways we're building community in our stores to be more than just a product or service provider," said Boone. "We were impressed by so many of the businesses that entered our This is How I Grow My Business contest, and we are thrilled to be able to give additional businesses the opportunity to showcase in our stores."

Meet the Winners of the "This is How I Grow My Business" Contest

Announcing the winners of the "This is How I Grow My Business" Contest; Happipad from Kelowna, British Columbia, SenseTech Solutions from Toronto, Ontario and Animora from Quebec City, Quebec. These three winners were selected from over 1,100 inspiring entries from across Canada.

Happipad Technologies Inc. of Kelowna, British Columbia

Happipad Technologies Inc. provides a service that matches hosts with spare rooms to guests seeking fixed-term affordable rental accommodations. Happipad's main goal is to provide a beneficial experience to both parties involved; hosts have the ability to earn extra income, while guests, typically students, save on rent. With an emphasis on compatibility, Happipad has developed proprietary techniques to help hosts and guests find the right person to live with. Happipad is currently serving hundreds of clients in B.C. communities including Kelowna, Victoria, Kamloops, and Prince George. The company is co-founded by Cailan Libby and Kenneth Chau, who set out to tackle real world problems, like social isolation, housing and sustainability.

SenseTech Solutions of Toronto, Ontario

SenseTech Solutions develops accessible Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality simulations for individuals with disabilities. They design and create realistic simulations that replicate environments for those in need of rehabilitation and training. They also create simulations that act as a disability awareness outreach tool that articulates a charities vision to their local community. Their goal is to provide solutions and deliver an accessible, unique and cutting-edge VR experience that fits their client's specific needs.

The SenseTech Solutions team is comprised of four recent engineering graduates, Ali Raza Syed, Rui Amoah, Robert Ingino and Rijul Aggarwal. These young entrepreneurs value research and development as a key driver while diving into the culture of their clients. This allows them to fully understand pain points and makes client feedback the key ingredient in the completed product.

Animora of Quebec City, Quebec

Animora was founded in 2018 with a simple objective; to improve the health and welfare of pets by offering innovative products in animal health. Using their combined knowledge in dental medicine, animal health, microbiology, biochemistry and pharmacy, Andree-Ann Adam and Jean-Philippe Côté started creating quality health products for pets. Their first product on the market, a cranberry dental gel, is an innovative solution that prevents plaque, tartar, bad breath and reduces gum inflammation for your furry friends.

They have big plans to expand throughout Canada, Europe and the United States because they believe that the more accessible their product, the more pet owners around the world will have the proper tools to take care of their pet's dental health.

* SOURCE 1: Key Small Business Statistics - January 2019 (Government of Canada)

** SOURCE 2: The Rise of the Self-Employed Economy in Canada (Intuit Canada)

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 305 locations across the country and online at staples.ca. The company offers three co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna and Oakville under the banner Staples Studio. Since its transformation to The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada has been demonstrating a renewed commitment to small businesses and consumers, through expanded services that go beyond printing in Solutionshop, thousands of new products, tech services, special events, and informative content with the Spotlight Speaker Series and newly-launched blog. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information, or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Alessandra Saccal, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2363, alessandra.saccal@staples.ca; Kathleen Stelmach, Staples Canada, 905-737-1147 Ext. 2714, kathleen.stelmach@staples.ca; David Dwyer, Golin, 647-828-0140, DDwyer@golin.com

Related Links

http://www.staples.ca

