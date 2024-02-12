RICHMOND HILL, ON, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - John Lederer, Executive Chairman of Staples Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Huckle as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2024. As CEO, Rachel will oversee 300+ Staples retail stores, its digital & services business, and Staples Professional, Canada's leading B2B business.

Staples Canada Appoints Rachel Huckle as CEO (CNW Group/Staples Canada ULC)

With more than 20 years of distinguished experience in the retail sector, Huckle brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to her new role. Having served as Chief Retail Officer (2019), and President and Chief Operating Officer (2022) at Staples Canada, Rachel has played a pivotal role in its transformation to The Working and Learning Company. Under her guidance, Staples has expanded its products and services to provide more value and selection for consumers, grown its business-to-businesses offerings serving Canadian businesses of all sizes, and forged important strategic partnerships that have significantly enhanced the business.

"I am deeply honoured to assume the role of Staples Canada's CEO," said Huckle. "Together with our talented team, I am committed to building upon the company's legacy of success and innovation, fostering a culture of excellence, and delivering value to our customers, employees, and retail partners across Canada."

David Boone, outgoing CEO of Staples Canada, will continue to guide in his position on the Staples Canada Board of Directors, as well as an advisor to Sycamore Partners.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company, dedicated to serving as a dynamic, inspiring partner for its customers across its 300+ locations and online platform, staples.ca. With a strong emphasis on community, inspiration, and services, Staples Canada caters to business customers through two dedicated brands: Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises. As a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, Staples Canada endeavors to address inequities in communities across Canada and advocate for a future that is fair for everyone.

