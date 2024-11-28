Unbeatable deals on leading tech, gaming, travel, photo gifts, and home and office essentials

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Staples Canada shares its top Black Friday deals for 2024, offering gift-givers incredible savings on the season's must-have tech, gaming, travel, photo gifts, and home and office essentials. Starting November 28 at 6 p.m. ET, customers can shop early online at staples.ca to find a variety of great gift ideas at incredible prices, and enjoy free next-day delivery on all orders over $35.

"We're thrilled to offer Canadians fantastic value and an amazing selection of the season's most-wanted gifts for everyone on your list," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "Our Black Friday sale started early this year and runs until December 3. Shop now to find the best deals of the season on the latest tech and gaming gear, kids gifts from brands like LEGO, Play-Doh and Crayola, personalized gifts and more."

Top 10 Black Friday Deals on Tech and Gaming

Valid online as of November 28 at 6 p.m. ET and in-store as of November 29, while quantities last:

Top 10 Black Friday Deals on Gifts for Kids

Valid online as of November 28 at 6 p.m. ET and in-store as of November 29, while quantities last:

Top 10 Black Friday Deals on Travel, Home and Office Essentials

Valid online as of November 28 at 6 p.m. ET and in-store as of November 29, while quantities last:

Top Five Black Friday Deals on Personalized Gifts

Valid online as of November 28 at 6 p.m. ET and in-store as of November 29, while quantities last. Order photo gifts by December 11 to receive them in time for the holidays, with same-day in-store pick up options available on select products until December 24.

Other Black Friday savings at Staples

Spend $75 or more from now until December 3, 2024 to get $10 off your next purchase at Staples .

or more from now until to get off your next purchase at . Staples Wireless Mobility Offer: Get up to a $300 Staples Gift Card when you activate a new phone or upgrade your device on a Bell or Virgin Plus plan.

Staples Gift Card when you activate a new phone or upgrade your device on a Bell or Virgin Plus plan. StaplesCard or Flexiti Card: Earn 15% back in Staples gift cards on credit purchases. Offer is valid until December 31, 2024 .

Canada's Shipping Destination

Staples is the ultimate shipping hub, offering FedEx, Purolator, and DHL to ensure your packages stay on track – fast, affordable and on schedule. Whether you're shipping nationwide or internationally, Staples is the go-to shipping destination for all your shipping needs.

Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery available for last-minute gift-givers

Customers can shop staples.ca this holiday season with free next-day delivery on all orders over $35. Same-day delivery is also available through Instacart and DoorDash, as well as free two-hour in-store pickup.

Extended Holiday Return Policy

Staples has extended its return policy for the holiday season. Purchases made between November 1 and December 24, 2024, can be refunded or exchanged until January 12, 2025, or 14 to 30 days from the purchase date, whichever is longer.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a privately-owned company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred , Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc. and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada, and are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

Media information:

Staples Canada: Kristen Scollard, 416-818-7701, [email protected]

Golin, for Staples Canada: Meg Murphy, 647-475-4495, [email protected]

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC