Staples Canada announces Black Friday deals on technology, gaming essentials and creative kids items

Canadians can safely shop pre-Black Friday Deals now, with Black Friday five-day sale starting November 27, in-store and online at staples.ca

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Staples Canada has revealed its Black Friday deals for 2020. Understanding that Canadians are looking to safely start their shopping early this year, Staples Canada has extended the season by offering a pre-Black Friday sale on now until November 26, and its Black Friday five-day sale running from November 27 to December 1, both shopable in-store and online at staples.ca.

Canadians can shop Black Friday deals early on staples.ca starting a 12 a.m. EST on November 27 and Staples Canada stores will open early at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

"With Canadians planning to do their holiday shopping early, we are making sure that our entire line up of Black Friday deals is available to our customers however they want to shop," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer, Staples Canada. "Our Black Friday sale features our lowest prices of the year guranteed on the best technology brands, gaming gear and workspace essentials, as well as creativity and learning products for kids."

A recent survey conducted by Maru Blue commissioned by Staples Canada found that Canadians are planning to shop more on Black Friday than on Boxing Day. The survey revealed that 42 per cent of Canadians plan to take advantage of sales on Black Friday compared to 26 per cent that plan to shop Boxing Day deals.

Fast, free delivery on all staples.ca orders

Fast, free delivery is available on all staples.ca orders every day. Because staples.ca uses its own fleet to deliver online orders to 85 per cent of the country, customers can expect their purchases to arrive within 1-2 days. Contactless Curbside Pick Up is also available for orders placed online.

COVID-19 store updates

Staples stores across Canada are ready to serve customers with full health and safety measures in place, with a few recent updates impacting stores in Manitoba and Ontario:

Manitoba : As of Saturday, November 21 , Staples stores across Manitoba are open to provide essential goods and services only, in accordance with the provincial government's ordinance. For everything else, Contactless Curbside Pick Up is available and customers can place an order online at staples.ca and staplesprint.ca and pick up for free at their local Staples without leaving their car.

As of , stores across are open to provide essential goods and services only, in accordance with the provincial government's ordinance. For everything else, Contactless Curbside Pick Up is available and customers can place an order online at staples.ca and staplesprint.ca and pick up for free at their local without leaving their car. Ontario : As of Monday, November 23 , Staples stores in Toronto , Mississauga , Brampton and Caledon are operating with Contactless Curbside Pick Up only, in accordance with the provincial government's ordinance.

To help Canadians shop in-store with confidence during the pandemic, Staples Canada has introduced a ShopSafe™ Program to keep its associates and customers safe. In-store health and safety protocols include physical distancing guidelines, all-day disinfection, face mask requirements, sanitization stations and a ShopSafe app that gives customers the option to join a virtual queue in-store during peak times.

Extended Holiday Return Policy

Staples Canada has also extended its return policy for the holiday season. Purchases made after November 1 can be returned until January 16 or 14-30 days from the purchase date (whichever is longer). Returns must be accompanied by a receipt of sale and items returned with a gift receipt will be eligible for exchange or store credit.

To find a Staples location near you and to confirm Black Friday hours, visit stores.staples.ca.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 304 locations across the country and online at staples.ca. The company offers five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Since its transformation to The Working and Learning Company, Staples Canada has demonstrated a renewed commitment to small businesses and consumers, through expanded services that go beyond printing in Solutionshop, thousands of new products, tech services, special events, and informative content with the Spotlight Speaker Series and newly-launched blog. A privately-owned company, Staples Canada is dedicated to helping its customers work, learn and grow. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the survey

From November 4 to November 5, 2020 an online survey of 1,523 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

