Staples Canada and world-leading research centre MAP launch second year of 'Even the Odds' partnership, tackling inequities in communities across Canada

"We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish in the first year of this partnership," said David Boone, CEO of Staples Canada. "The support from our associates and customers has been outstanding, and it's rewarding for our team to already see new research programs and solutions come to life that advance the important work that MAP is doing to build vibrant, healthy communities."

Even the Odds has already begun making an impact by funding research and solutions throughout Canada, including three MAP projects: a leadership program for young people who are exiting homelessness; a health promotion school program for kids in disadvantaged neighbourhoods; and a national initiative to draw the blueprint for a more equitable primary care system in Canada.

Recently through Even the Odds, Staples Canada and MAP also announced support for a new Université de Montréal and the Centre de Recherche en Santé Publique (CReSP) project focused on an innovative health clinic, called Clinique Mauve, that's specifically designed to meet the needs of racialized and migrant communities who identify as LGBTQI+. The project will evaluate the program and explore the best ways to tailor the clinic's services to serve Two-Spirit and/or trans Indigenous people, especially youth.

"Staples associates and customers' commitment to Even the Odds in Canada has brought these exciting projects to life," said Dr. Stephen Hwang, Director, MAP. "We are so grateful to be doing this outstanding work in partnership with Staples."

Staples Canada will launch its first in-store fundraising effort of 2022 from May 2 to 22, 2022. Customers make a donation to Even the Odds at any one of Staples Canada's 300+ stores or online at staples.ca/eventheodds. For every dollar raised during the campaign, Staples Canada will match with a corporate donation, up to $500,000.

More on inequity in Canada

In Canada, income, education, and experiences of discrimination strongly affect the odds of staying healthy. That's because social and economic status determine how easy it is to access the resources that are essential for good health, such as affordable housing, nutritious food, and health care. As a result, over 1.2 million children in Canada live in households that struggle to afford fresh fruit and vegetables. At least one million people sacrifice basic essentials to pay for medical prescriptions, and 235,000 are homeless every year. The pandemic has exposed the magnitude of social, health and economic inequity in Canada, with racialized and low-income populations carrying a disproportionate burden of the health and economic impacts.

Internationally recognized for ground-breaking science and innovation, MAP scientists work in partnership with communities and government leaders to address these issues and more through the development of equity-focused program and policy solutions.

To learn more or make a donation to Even the Odds, visit staples.ca/eventheodds.

About MAP

MAP is a world-leading research centre dedicated to creating a healthier future for all. Through big-picture research and street-level solutions, MAP scientists tackle complex community health issues—many at the intersection of health and equity. MAP's 32 scientists and over 120 staff and students work in partnership with communities, researchers, and government leaders across Canada to address issues such as homelessness, unequal access to health care and medicine, and the lifelong effects of childhood poverty. MAP is part of the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St. Michael's Hospital, Unity Health Toronto. For more information, visit maphealth.ca.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its over 300 locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

