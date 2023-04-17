Annual fundraising campaign runs until May 7; all fundraising efforts raised more than $2.1 million in 2022

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - What would a future that's fair for everyone look like? Staples Canada and leading research centre MAP have once again partnered to Even the Odds , raising awareness of inequity in Canada and funding the development of program and policy solutions via in-store and online donations.

Staples Canada and MAP kick off third year of 'Even the Odds' partnership with fundraising campaign. (CNW Group/Staples Canada ULC)

"One of Staples Canada's core beliefs is that everyone should be given the opportunity to thrive," said Wanda Walkden, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer, Staples Canada. "With this in mind, we're so proud of our partnership with MAP. We have made great strides since Even the Odds launched in 2021, and we are ready to continue building this momentum to drive positive change and make a true impact within our communities."

Since its launch in 2021, the Even the Odds campaign has raised more than $3.3-million – surpassing its campaign goals in 2021 and 2022 thanks to the support of Staples' customers, associates, and vendor-partners as well as corporate match donations.

In Canada, income, education, and experiences of discrimination strongly affect our odds of staying healthy. That's because social and economic status determine how easy it is to access the resources that are essential for good health. Even the Odds will continue making an impact by funding research and solutions throughout Canada, focusing on four core projects in 2023:

Expanding Our Healthbox to three additional provinces: In early 2023, Our Healthbox launched "smart" vending machines in several Eastern Canadian communities, dispensing free HIV self-tests, naloxone kits, COVID-19 rapid tests and other health supplies on demand. Even the Odds will support an additional expansion throughout 2023 to three additional provinces.

In early 2023, Our Healthbox launched "smart" vending machines in several Eastern Canadian communities, dispensing free HIV self-tests, naloxone kits, COVID-19 rapid tests and other health supplies on demand. Even the Odds will support an additional expansion throughout 2023 to three additional provinces. Continued investment in Clinique Mauve : In 2022, Université de Montréal and the Centre de Recherche en Santé Publique partnered with Staples Canada and MAP to launch a research project for Clinic Mauve, a specialized clinic in Quebec designed to meet the needs of racialized and migrant communities who identify at LGBTQI+.

: In 2022, Université de Montréal and the Centre de Recherche en Santé Publique partnered with and MAP to launch a research project for Clinic Mauve, a specialized clinic in designed to meet the needs of racialized and migrant communities who identify at LGBTQI+. Expanding APPLE Schools, an award-winning health promotion initiative: In 2022, Even the Odds brought a tailored version of APPLE Schools to kids in disadvantaged neighbourhoods across Alberta . In 2023, Even the Odds will expand the program to schools in Ontario .

In 2022, Even the Odds brought a tailored version of APPLE Schools to kids in disadvantaged neighbourhoods across . In 2023, Even the Odds will expand the program to schools in . Launching an innovative outreach program for homeless hospital patients in British Columbia : The Navigator Program helps patients who are homeless to stay well after a hospitalization, by connecting them with health care and social services in the community.

"The growth and progress Even the Odds has seen over the past two years has made an incredible difference in the impact we're making in communities across Canada," said Dr. Stephen Hwang, Director, MAP. "We've set big goals for the year ahead and are very proud to continue doing this meaningful work with Staples."

Staples customers can donate Even the Odds at any one of Staples Canada's 300+ stores or online at Staples.ca/EvenTheOdds .

About MAP

MAP is a world-leading research centre dedicated to creating a healthier future for all. Through big-picture research and street-level solutions, MAP scientists tackle complex community health issues—many at the intersection of health and equity. MAP's 34 scientists and over 130 staff and students work in partnership with communities, researchers, and government leaders across Canada to address issues such as homelessness, unequal access to health care and medicine, and the lifelong effects of childhood poverty. MAP is part of the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St. Michael's Hospital, Unity Health Toronto. For more information, visit maphealth.ca.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca . The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Solutionshop, Canadians can access a variety of pack and ship options , as well as a broad suite of business services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with us at @StaplesCanada on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok or Pinterest .

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

For further information: Staples Canada: Pamela Kennedy, 905-737-1147 Ext. 578, [email protected]; Golin, for Staples Canada: Meg Murphy, 647-475-4495, [email protected]