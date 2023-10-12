MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 4212 and Local 4323 in Ontario and 4320 in Quebec working for the St. Lawrence Seaway Corporation voted 99% in favour of a strike should negotiations not result in a deal by the October 21, 2023 strike deadline.

St. Lawrence Seaway workers deliver overwhelming strike mandate (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Seaway workers manage the transit of more than 200 million tons of cargo each year and they deserve fair wages for the vital and challenging work they do," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, as a contractor of the federal government, must meet wage expectations and show these workers the value of their labour."

Negotiations with the employer began on June 19 and 20, 2023 with additional dates from September 25 through 29. The parties decided to use a conciliator to facilitate discussions from the onset of bargaining.

"Workers are expecting wage increases, especially given the current cost of living, and they have made it clear that the St. Lawrence Seaway Corporation hasn't yet offered enough to settle this agreement," said Daniel Cloutier, Quebec Regional Director. "The trade corridor doesn't work without the workers - and they are demanding and deserving of respect."

Bargaining will resume October 17, 18 and 19.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries in English, contact: Unifor National Communications Representative: Shelley Amyotte at [email protected] or 902-717-7491. For media inquiries in French, contact: Unifor Quebec Communications Representative Véronique Figliuzzi at [email protected].