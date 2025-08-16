TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor strongly condemns the federal government's imposition of binding arbitration between Air Canada and CUPE Flight Attendants, cutting short a legal strike action just hours after it began.

"This move by the federal government sends a clear message to federally regulated employers: don't bother bargaining fairly with workers because the government will step in to strip away your right to strike," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our message is equally clear – Unifor will always defend workers' right to strike and any government or company that tries to rip that away is in for one hell of a fight."

On the first day of the strike, Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu invoked Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code, directing the Canada Industrial Relations Board to arbitrate the dispute.

"The government is condoning Air Canada's refusal to bargain fairly while blocking workers' legitimate fight against unpaid work. Workers have constitutional rights in this country, and we expect our own governments to uphold them," said Payne. "My message to these same federal employers, many of whom Unifor also bargains with, is to consider hard on what you are sowing, because here's the truth: suppressing the rights of workers will never bring you labour peace."

Unifor stands shoulder-to-shoulder with CUPE flight attendants, having issued a solidarity letter earlier this week and pledging ongoing support in the fight for justice and respect on the job.

