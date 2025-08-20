BRADFORD, ON, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 112 members at Toromont Industries in Bradford, Ont. rejected an Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) directed vote that was forced by the company, by 87%.

"This employer needs to understand that you can't force our members into a corner instead of addressing the issues and bargaining an agreement," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Striking Unifor members at Toromont reject forced ‘last offer’ vote by 87% (CNW Group/Unifor)

"It's time for Toromont to get back to the table, treat our members with the respect they deserve, and negotiate a fair deal."

The 120 workers, who joined Unifor in May 2024, have been on strike since July 8.

Unifor and Toromont have been in negotiations for nearly 10 months and have yet to reach an agreement.

Throughout the negotiations, leading to yesterday's vote, the Unifor bargaining committee has repeatedly informed the company that its wage offer is unfair, unreasonable, and highly likely to fail if put to a vote.

"Yesterday's vote brings this point home," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi.

"The company's ongoing refusal to table a fair wage offer, even in the face of an overwhelming rejection by its own employees, is another clear indicator this company is not interested in reaching a fair deal."

Unifor is reviewing next steps, which could include filing its own application to the OLRB to settle the agreement by first collective agreement arbitration.

"Our members' continued strength and solidarity shows we will not be intimidated by a corporation as large as Toromont" said Unifor Local 112 Vice-President Dustin Philp.

In 2022, the company invested $70 million into the new 137,000 sq. ft. Toromont Cat remanufacturing facility in Bradford West Gwillimbury, which remanufactures Caterpillar heavy equipment.

The job positions are mostly Skilled Trades or Semi-Skilled and range from component cleaner to component re-builder.

