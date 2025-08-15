Unifor celebrates long-awaited confirmation that Alstom Thunder Bay workers will build new TTC subway trains

THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is very pleased to see that all three levels of government have confirmed that Toronto Transit Commission subway trains will be manufactured at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay, securing jobs for workers represented by Unifor Local 1075.

Unifor Local 1075 members at Alstom in Thunder Bay will build new TTC subway trains. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"This is a great victory. Unifor fought long and hard to get the federal, provincial and municipal governments to get on board and support a Made-in-Canada solution," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We must use our Canadian procurement dollars to support Canadian workers and Canadian-made products, especially given the current trade war."

"This decision to formally award this contract to Alstom speaks volumes with respect to how we must support Canadian workers, local industries, economies and communities. We need to see more of this if we are to build a more resilient Canadian economy."

In a joint media release today, the governments noted that "in the face of U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty, this decision will support Canadian and Ontario workers with good manufacturing jobs and ensure reliable trains for Toronto transit riders."

The Alstom sole-source construction contract means Unifor members will build 70 six-car trains – 55 of those to replace aging infrastructure on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) and 15 to be used for the Yonge North and Scarborough Extensions.

"This is the right move to bolster Canada's economy by creating sustainable, good-paying jobs right here in Ontario," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi.

In January, Ontario committed to spend nearly $500 million to refurbish 181 GO Transit bi-level rail coaches, which is expected to support hundreds of jobs for at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay.

"We are excited and ready to build the subways of the future," said Unifor Local 1075 President Justin Roberts. "Reliable, sturdy and resilient – the way today's announcement has contributed to the working lives of our members."

Governments in Canada will spend tens of billions of dollars on transit vehicles in the coming years. In a sector valued at $2.9 billion GDP in recent years, leveraging this procurement to maximize Canadian content means procuring trusted, reliable vehicles that support Canadian jobs.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

