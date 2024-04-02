The Spring 2024 LG Trends Report powered by Pinterest insights reveals what Canadians are searching for with the anticipation of the warmer weather ahead

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Spring is officially here, and Canadians are gearing up for the annual tradition of spring cleaning and home renovations. According to a new report from LG Electronics Canada (LG), powered by Pinterest insights, Canadians are on the hunt for innovative ways to save space, precious time and energy.

In fact, the Pinterest data reveals that "sustainability" is a growing focus for Canadians, with searches up 40% year over year.1 When planning a kitchen renovation, Canadians should consider the switch to electric appliances, such as an LG induction range, to promote energy savings and efficiency. Energy-efficient induction technology uses electromagnetic energy to transfer heat directly to – and only to – the cookware for faster and safer heating, even cooking, and precision temperature control. From a design standpoint, the large, edge-to-edge smooth surface achieves an integrated look, combined with the high-performing, precise cooking of the induction cooktop.

Speaking of kitchen renovations, searches for "small kitchen renovations" have spiked by 83% year over year2 and searches for "kitchen design ideas" have increased 31% year over year, demonstrating that Canadians are craving space, style and functionality in the kitchen.3 The LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Craft Ice® offers the best of both, with a large interior capacity packaged into a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look.

From saving energy to saving space, Canadians are looking to be more efficient this year. In fact, searches for "tiny laundry rooms" have increased 37% year over year, making it clear that Canadians are looking for innovative ways to maximize their space.4 It's common knowledge that stacked washers and dryers are a great way to save space. That's where the LG WashTower™ with Heat Pump Dryer comes in, offering full-sized capacity in a sleek, single-unit design that fits perfectly into tight spaces. The innovative design not only saves on space but also saves on energy. LG's Inverter HeatPump™ technology delivers quiet operation and the greatest energy efficiency of all washer/dryer combos.5 They're also easy to install – thanks to the ventless design – and gentler on clothes since they use lower temperatures than conventional dryers.

For those undertaking a refresh rather than a full renovation, data from the previous two years reveals that searches for "spring cleaning" begin to spike in late March.6 A major consideration for spring cleaning is looking at items that have been in storage and making sure they are free of dust, must and odours. Thankfully, The LG Styler® Steam Closet is here to help. Using the gentle power of steam, it removes odours and allergens from items that are harder to wash, such as delicate linens, throw pillows, stuffies and more.

Whether it's freshening up a space or revamping it altogether, LG is delivering on its mission to provide Innovation for a Better Life. LG worked with Pinterest to identify Pinterest search trends in Canada. Each month, more than 482 million people around the world use Pinterest to plan the actions in their lives and come to the platform months in advance, which enables Pinterest to have an early look into what will soon be trending.

The Spring 2024 LG Trends Report can be accessed here. To learn more about the latest in LG's home appliance innovation and to purchase, head to LG.ca

____________________________ 1 Pinterest internal data, CA, January 2024 versus January 2023 2 Pinterest internal data, CA, March 2024 versus March 2023 3 Pinterest internal data, CA, January 2024 versus January 2023 versus January 2022 4 Pinterest internal data, CA, January 2024 versus January 2023 5 Up to 60% less energy compared to similarly-sized vented LG dryers. The industry's most energy efficient combo based on EnergyStar .gov (November 2023). 6 Pinterest internal data, CA, March 2023 versus March 2022

