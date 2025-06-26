New monitors deliver exceptional gaming, streaming and professional experiences to Canadian consumers with upgraded LG UltraGear™ models, and the all-new LG Smart Monitor Swing

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) brings its latest lineup of 2025 LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors to Canadian consumers. Designed to deliver exceptional gaming and streaming experiences, these new LG UltraGear monitors combine premium gaming features with OLED technology and LG's webOS platform, transforming the user's setup into an all-in-one entertainment centre.

Launching alongside the LG UltraGear OLED lineup is the all-new LG Smart Monitor Swing (model 32U889SA), providing seamless flexibility for work and play.

LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED Dual-Mode 5K2K Gaming Monitor (45GX950A)LG

Introducing the world's first 5K2K gaming monitor1, and engineered for the most demanding games, this groundbreaking display sets a new standard for immersive visuals and ultra-fast refresh rates. The LG UltraGear GX950 redefines gaming displays with its 45-inch OLED panel and 800R curvature, delivering a 5K2K Wide Ultra High Definition (WUHD) resolution for an unparalleled immersive experience. Dual-mode refresh rate technology enables gamers to choose between 5K2K at 165Hz or Wide Full HD (WFHD) at 330Hz, paired with an ultra-fast 0.03 millisecond (ms) Grey to Grey (GtG) response time for ultimate speed and precision. Its 4-side virtually borderless design and slim bezels help boost immersion in graphically rich worlds, while adding a sleek aesthetic to any gaming setup. Boasting 125 pixels per-inch (PPI) and an RGWB subpixel layout, the monitor brings every detail to life and delivers a precise gaming experience, ensuring you catch every crucial detail. MSRP starts at $2,799.99.

32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor (32GX870A)

The LG UltraGear OLED (model 32GX870A) is a 32-inch Dual-Mode gaming monitor allowing gamers to experience graphically rich role-playing games (RPGs) in 4K/UHD at up to 240Hz, or switch to Full HD at up to 480Hz for fast-paced FPS, MOBA or racing games2. Gamers will enjoy smoother scenes with less lag thanks to a nearly instantaneous 0.03 ms GtG response time. This LG 4K UltraGear OLED monitor features Micro Lens Array+ technology and with a standard luminosity of 275 nits and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits for bright and vibrant visuals with rich black colour and impeccable detail even in dark scenes. Two powerful built-in stereo speakers enhance the immersive gaming experience, with DTS® Virtual:X™, simulating up to 7.1 channels. The monitor also features a 4-pole headphone jack, so users can enjoy gaming while having a voice chat. The gamer-centric streamlined hexagonal design includes an L-shaped adjustable base, which supports swivel, tilt, height, and pivot. Additional connections include DisplayPort 2.1, two HDMI 2.1 ports and one USB Type-C port. MSRP starts at $1,799.99.

LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor (27GX790A)

Designed for serious gamers, this new LG UltraGear OLED model features a 27-inch, QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440) OLED display with a 0.03 ms (GtG) response time and a 480Hz refresh rate – making it the world's fastest OLED monitor with DisplayPort 2.13. The 27GX790A is the most compact LG UltraGear OLED display yet and delivers enhanced gaming immersion with exceptional OLED picture quality with Display HDR True Black levels, high 1.5M:1 contrast ratio and wide colour gamut. It's gamer-centric streamlined design features hexagon lighting, a 4-side virtually borderless design with a clutter-free L-stand and wide-range swivel adjustment designed to maximize desk space usage. The monitor is NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, includes AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology and boasts VESA Certified AdaptiveSync certifications. MSRP starting at $949.80.

LG UltraGear™ 27-inch 240Hz UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Gaming Monitor (27G850A)

The LG UltraGear 27G850A is a 27" UHD Nano IPS Black gaming monitor with 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate – offering the ultimate gaming experience, especially for FPS fans. With a 1ms response time, and as the world's first gaming monitor with Nano IPS Black technology4, the monitor delivers stunning detail and fast speeds to elevate every moment of gameplay into a fully immersive experience. Nano IPS Black enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1, displaying dark game scenes with sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. This monitor features DisplayPort 2.1 and two HDMI 2.1 ports to connect to the latest consoles and PCs. MSRP starting at $999.99.

LG Smart Monitor Swing

Switch between outstanding productivity and entertainment experiences with ease with LG Smart Monitor Swing. The innovative smart monitor focuses on a simple-to-use interface paired with an immersive entertainment experience without the need for a PC connection, while featuring a touchscreen and a flexible, movable stand.

LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand (32U889SA)

The LG Smart Monitor Swing (model 32U889SA) is where flexibility powers productivity, featuring a touchscreen and a flexible, movable stand, the 32U889SA is LG's most versatile smart monitor yet, adapting effortlessly to various usage scenarios, personal preference and lifestyles. The large 32-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS touchscreen display provides incredible picture quality with clear images and accurate colours thanks to a wide 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 350nits of brightness producing lifelike images for work or entertainment. The LG Smart Monitor Swing introduces a flexible, rolling stand that enhances the monitor's versatility and provides ergonomic usability enabling users to effortlessly adjust the screen to touch-friendly angles, catering to a wide range of needs and preferences. Whether setting up a productive workspace at a desk or enjoying a movie night from the comfort of bed, the stand's exceptional range of motion ensures that the monitor adapts seamlessly to almost any scenario. Its ergonomic adaptability also extends to creative endeavors, enabling artists to position the screen at the perfect height and angle for digital art creation, or musicians to use it as an ideal display for sheet music during practice sessions. The stand features a hidden adaptor to reduce clutter. It's home-office ready, without the need for an external PC, and can serve as a productivity hub due to its easy connectivity with three USB-C ports and two HDMI ports. MSRP starts at $1,399.99.

Availability

The LG UltraGear OLED lineup is now available for purchase at LG.ca and at LG authorized retailers nationwide. The new LG Smart Monitor Swing 32U889SA will be available in July.

For complete product information and details of where to buy, visit LG.ca.

_______________________________ 1 Based on internal audit of published specifications in the OLED gaming monitor category as of March 2025. 2 Graphics card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 are required to achieve up to 240Hz refresh rate support. Graphics card sold separately. 3 480Hz is the World's fastest refresh rate based on published specifications of OLED monitors as of November 2024. 4 Based on published specifications of every 27-inch monitor as of December 2024, LG 27G850A is the only model with 4K (3840x2160) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

