Specsavers locations will open in select Loblaw grocery stores across Canada – including in Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore and Zehrs stores – while maintaining seamless continuity for customers and patients, and significantly expanding access to advanced eye care services including Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) technology. The expansion also represents Specsavers' entry into five new provinces — New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan — and one new territory, Yukon, while strengthening its presence in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

"This expansion represents a pivotal moment for eye care accessibility in Canada," said Bill Moir, Managing Director of Specsavers Canada. "By opening 111 new locations within trusted Loblaw locations, we're fundamentally improving how Canadians access the eye care they deserve. Our mission has always been to change lives through better sight; we believe expert eye care and quality eyewear should be affordable for all. We are now able to expand that mission across the country, ensuring that more families can access comprehensive optical services in the communities where they already shop."

New Specsavers locations will operate within existing Loblaws stores, providing customers and patients with convenient access to comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, and specialized eye care services. All locations will be staffed by qualified independent optometrists and opticians.

"Theodore & Pringle was born from the belief that eye care should be convenient and affordable for everyone," said Irene Doody, Head of Optical, Loblaw Companies Limited. "Specsavers' reputation for accessible eye care aligns perfectly with our purpose - to help Canadians live life well. Specsavers will provide a seamless transition for our optical customers while introducing them to a trusted global leader in eye care."

The first wave of new Specsavers locations within Loblaw stores is scheduled to open in September 2025, with additional locations following throughout the remainder of the year.

About Specsavers Specsavers is an optometrist-owned business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. Since then, over 150 locations have opened across the country, in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, and Manitoba. As part of Specsavers' commitment to accessible eyecare, Specsavers equips every location with optical coherence tomography (OCT) technology, which helps optometrists to detect sight-threatening conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, in their earliest stages.

Founded in the UK over 40 years ago by optometrist husband-and-wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,700 Specsavers healthcare businesses globally, serving over 44 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and quality eyewear. For more information, please visit specsavers.ca

About Loblaw Companies Limited Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Specsavers Canada Inc.

Media Contact: Aideen Butler, Specsavers Canada, [email protected] / +1 672-699-6045; Noah Gomberg, Golin for Specsavers Canada, [email protected] / +1 647 475 4721; Catherine Thomas, Loblaw Companies Ltd, [email protected]