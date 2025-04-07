Company ranks 11th overall for its exceptional workplace culture amid rapid expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Specsavers Canada has once again been recognized as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for 2025 by Great Place To Work® Institute, the global authority on workplace culture. Ranking 11th on the list, the brand claims the spot of highest ranked retailer in the over 1000 employee category. Specsavers was also recognized with the Respect Award, as the best company in its category for the respect dimension of the Trust Index™, highlighting the company's continued support to its employees by management to foster collaboration and care. As Specsavers continues its rapid expansion in Canada, this recognition highlights its dedication to building an exceptional workplace culture.

Specsavers Recognized as the Leading Retail Employer amongst Canada’s Best Workplaces™ (CNW Group/Specsavers Canada)

"We're incredibly proud to be the highest-ranking retailer on Canada's Best Workplaces™ list," said Bill Moir, Managing Director, Specsavers Canada. "I'm amazed by the passion and commitment I see every day from our team. This achievement is thanks to the vibrant, collaborative culture we've built together across Canada."

Since entering the Canadian market in November 2021, Specsavers has established itself as one of the fastest growing networks of eyecare professionals in the country. Driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" the brand aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment, and affordable and quality eyewear.

For this year's ranking of Canada's Best WorkplacesTM, Specsavers employees ranked the organization highest around inclusion, fairness, and trust with its leadership team. The company's commitment to excellence has resulted in multiple workplace recognitions over the past year, including Great Place to Work® certification for 2024-2025, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Young Talent, Best Workplace with Most Trusted Executives, Best Workplaces for Retail and Hospitality, Best Workplaces for Giving Back, and Best Workplaces in BC. Additionally, Specsavers was ranked #16 on the World's Best Workplaces 2024 list.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are baked into the DNA of these organizations. They care for all their people, and this means opportunities for great innovation and business success." said Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Client Services, Great Place To Work® Canada.

The 2025 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place To Work® Institute. The rankings reflect the quality and consistency of the workplace experience across all teams and roles, evaluated by the Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ employee survey.

The Trust Index™ delves into the core aspects of a great workplace—such as trust in leadership, camaraderie among colleagues, and loyalty to the company. It also takes into account the diversity of responses across different demographics, ensuring that our workplace stands out for its inclusivity and equitable culture.

This study provides a comprehensive snapshot of organizational culture, drawing on feedback and sentiment of over 640,000 employees Canadian workers. It's a true reflection of the employee experience, highlighting our commitment to building a workplace that values trust, respect, and opportunity.

About Great Place To Work®: Great Place to Work® is the global leader in defining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. With a mission to improve society by helping companies transform their workplace environments, they provide benchmarks, frameworks, and expertise for creating and maintaining exceptional cultures. The Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, representing the voices of 11 million employees across more than 50 countries. The winners are chosen exclusively based on employee input—there's only one way to make this list: your employees must put you there.

About Specsavers: Specsavers is an optometrist-owned and -led business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. Since then, 152 locations have opened across the country, in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba. As part of Specsavers' commitment to accessible eyecare, Specsavers equips every location with optical coherence tomography (OCT) technology, which helps optometrists to detect sight-threatening conditions, such as age–related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, in their earliest stages.

Founded in the UK 40 years ago by optometrist husband-and-wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,700 Specsavers healthcare businesses globally, serving over 44 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment, and affordable and quality eyewear.

