Specsavers' Collaboration with Canadian Designer Hayley Elsaesser Centres on Joy of Authentic Expression

Launching in Specsavers stores on November 7, the eyewear line includes Elsaesser's signature pop-art inspired accents and playful shapes

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, leading eyewear and eyecare brand Specsavers launches its collaboration with Hayley Elsaesser, a Canadian designer known for rebellious colour combinations, pop-art inspired prints and the bold character of her designs. The Specsavers x Hayley Elsaesser eyewear line features 13 optical frames and 6 sunglasses.

Hayley Elsaesser (CNW Group/Specsavers Canada)

The collection centres around self-expression without limitation, offering a variety of frame styles, from timeless cat-eye in statement colours, to chunky geometric shapes, to oversized delicate metal frames. With stunning prints, candy colours, stylish silhouettes, and to-die-for details, these designer glasses will have wearers looking and feeling their best.

"Eyewear can define an entire look," said Hayley Elsaesser. "The right frames can be the perfect finishing touch. Working with Specsavers allowed me to create a collection that combines high quality and exquisite details at an accessible price point."

"Collaborating with Hayley was an obvious choice," said Sarah West, Head of Product, Specsavers Canada. "Hayley's approach to style, which celebrates inclusion and individuality, aligns perfectly with the Specsavers brand and our desire to empower our customers to have access to the right style for them."

"I'm extremely proud of this collection. It takes confidence to move through life expressing joy and having fun with your style," added Elsaesser. "Those who do create joy for others. You become a billboard for happiness."

The collection starts at $199 for two pairs, including single-vision prescription lenses, and will be available at all Specsavers locations from November 7. To learn more, visit specsavers.ca

About Hayley Elsaesser

Hayley Elsaesser is a Canadian fashion designer known for her vibrant, playful prints and bold designs that celebrate individuality and self-expression. Her collections often blend contemporary streetwear with a touch of retro flair, making a statement in both style and sustainability. With a commitment to inclusivity, Elsaesser's pieces cater to a diverse range of body types, embodying a fun and fearless approach to fashion.

About Specsavers

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned and-led business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. Since then, over 130 locations have opened across the country, in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba. As part of Specsavers' commitment to accessible eyecare, Specsavers equips every location with optical coherence tomography (OCT) technology, which helps optometrists to detect sight-threatening conditions, such as age‑related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, in their earliest stages.

Founded in the UK 40 years ago by optometrist husband-and-wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,700 Specsavers healthcare businesses globally, serving over 44 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment, and affordable and quality eyewear.

SOURCE Specsavers Canada

Yulia Balinova, [email protected]