CHRIS HADFIELD PARTNERS WITH SPECSAVERS TO ENCOURAGE CANADIANS TO BETTER PRIORITIZE THEIR EYE HEALTH

With 42 per cent of Canadians overdue for their eye exams,

the beloved astronaut and the eyecare and eyewear provider embark on a joint mission

to encourage all Canadians to get their eyes checked

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - An August 2024 study by Leger, commissioned by eyecare and eyewear provider Specsavers, unveiled that almost half of Canadians are overdue for an eye exam1. Driven by a shared passion for championing eye health, Col. Chris Hadfield and Specsavers are teaming up to change perspectives on its importance among the overwhelming number of Canadians who have been deprioritizing their eye exams. Together, the admired Canadian hero and Specsavers will focus on driving better knowledge about eye health and the importance of early detection, while encouraging Canadians to visit an optometrist if they are overdue for an eye exam.

Col. Chris Hadfield receives an OCT scan. (CNW Group/Specsavers Canada) Col. Chris Hadfield. (CNW Group/Specsavers Canada)

"I know first-hand how important vision is after experiencing temporary blindness while on a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station, and that is why I am a big proponent of early detection – it's how we can safely fly spaceships" said Col. Chris Hadfield.

Thankfully, the issue was quickly resolved for Col. Hadfield, but so many sight-threatening eye diseases progress symptomless until vision loss is irreversible. Through this partnership, Specsavers and its new ambassador are calling for Canadians to take better care of their eyes. The eyewear and eyecare provider offers access to technology that can help detect many eye health issues. "There really is no excuse for postponing eye exams to ensure eye-related issues can be caught as early as possible." underlined Bill Moir, Managing Director, Specsavers Canada.

Technology in service of Canadians' health

Clinics within Specsavers locations are owned by local independent optometrists who provide eyecare in their communities. As part of Specsavers' commitment to care, the company equips each location with Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), which is included as part of every standard eye exam, at no additional cost to patients. OCT is a 3D scan of the back of the eye that helps optometrists to detect sight-threatening conditions like diabetes, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration in their earliest stages.

Specsavers Eyecare survey results

The new study commissioned by Specsavers2 also revealed that:

42 per cent of Canadians are deterred from getting an eye exam or corrective lenses due to cost

71 per cent of Canadians believe that vision loss is a normal part of aging

53 per cent of Canadians either don't know or disagree that most vision loss is preventable

77 per cent of Canadians between the ages of 18 – 34 have missed or not booked an eye exam

The journey to change Canadian lives through better sight

"It is no secret to us, especially from our recent survey results, that cost is a barrier preventing Canadians from prioritizing their eye health," continued Bill Moir. "That's why Specsavers equips each location with OCT, which is included as part of every standard eye exam, at no additional cost to patients, and offers quality eyewear at accessible prices that start at as low as $69 including single vision lenses and $149 including progressive lenses. Specsavers' mission is to ensure as many people as possible get access to care and affordable eyewear, and we're on track to care for 1 million Canadians by 2025."

These survey results are cause for concern, considering that 75 per cent of all vision loss is preventable and treatable, according to the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB)3. The risk of progressive eye conditions increases with age, and so Canadians 65 or older are recommended to get an eye exam every year, up from every two years for those aged 64 or below.

To learn more and book your next eye exam with an independent optometrist, visit specsavers.ca

Methodology – Specsavers Eye Exam Omnibus Survey (Leger Survey, August 2024) Specsavers commissioned this survey through Leger, surveying 1,521 Canadians aged 18+ between August 2nd and August 4th, 2024, with a margin of error of ±2.5 per cent.

About Specsavers

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned and -led business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. Since then, over 130 locations have opened across the country, in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and now Manitoba. As part of Specsavers' commitment to accessible eyecare, Specsavers equips every location with Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) technology. OCT technology helps optometrists to detect certain sight-threatening conditions. Specsavers was recognized in Canada's Best Workplaces™ List for 2024 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

Founded in the UK 40 years ago by optometrist husband-and-wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,600 Specsavers healthcare businesses globally serving over 42 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and affordable and quality eyewear.

_____________________________ 1 Specsavers Eye Exam Omnibus Survey, conducted by Leger. August 2024. 2 Specsavers Eye Exam Omnibus Survey, conducted by Leger. August 2024. 3 A Report Card on Vision Health in Canada, The Canadian Council of the Blind and Fighting Blindness Canada. October 2022.

SOURCE Specsavers Canada

Media Contact: For all media inquiries: Andrew Myers, FleishmanHillard HighRoad, [email protected]