OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting an impact assessment for the proposed Sorel-Tracy Port Terminal Project, located in the industrial-port zone of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.

As part of the planning phase in the impact assessment process, the Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to review and provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines (draft Guidelines) and the draft Public Participation Plan (draft Plan).

The draft Guidelines outline the specific factors to be considered in the assessment of the project and provide direction to the proponent, QSL International Ltd., on the information and studies required in its Impact Statement. The draft Plan explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process and provides details on how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83969). The draft Guidelines and the draft Plan are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on March 9, 2023. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to attend an information session to learn more about project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the draft documents.

In-person session (French)

February 22, 2023 , from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

Hôtel de la Rive, 165 Chemin Sainte-Anne, Sorel-Tracy, Quebec , J3P 6J7

*Presentation given at 2:30 p.m. , 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. ET

Virtual session (French via Zoom)

February 28, 2023 , from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET

Please note the sessions are being held in French, but participants have the option of asking questions in English. English sessions will be organized upon request. More information on how to attend the information sessions is available by visiting the project homepage noted above or by emailing [email protected].

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the second federal comment period for the project. There will be other opportunities for the public and Indigenous groups to participate over the course of the impact assessment process.

Stay updated on this project by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #SorelTracy

What is the proposed project?

QSL International Ltd. is proposing the construction and operation of a new port terminal in the industrial-port zone of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. As proposed, the Sorel-Tracy Port Terminal Project would include a new floating wharf and related intermodal infrastructures. The project would support the transportation of agricultural goods, fertilizers, road salt and oversized steel parts and would accommodate up to 35 ships per year.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.