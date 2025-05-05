Comments Invited on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

What is happening?

York Factory First Nation is proposing the York Factory First Nation Ten Shilling Aerodrome Project, a new aerodrome along Ten Shilling Creek, approximately four kilometres south of York Factory settlement and National Historic Site, in northeastern Manitoba. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89488). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on May 26, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to attend an information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

May 14, 2025 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT (English)

, from (English) May 15, 2025 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT (English)

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project home page on the Registry and click on "Information Sessions . " A French session is available upon request. If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

What is the proposed project?

York Factory First Nation is proposing to construct and operate a new aerodrome along Ten Shilling Creek, approximately four kilometres south of York Factory settlement and National Historic Site, in northeastern Manitoba. As proposed, the project would include a single, private 1,530-metre-long airplane runway that would be used for emergency services, improve access to York Factory First Nation's traditional territory, and support tourism and future development in the local area.

