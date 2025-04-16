OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is now available to help Indigenous Nations and communities and the public participate in the integrated impact assessment process for the proposed Peace River Nuclear Power Project, which would consist of a new nuclear power plant located north of the Town of Peace River, Alberta.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to support their participation throughout the planning phase of the federal integrated impact assessment process. During the current comment period, which ends on May 14, 2025, Indigenous Nations and communities and the public are invited to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Applications received by May 16, 2025, will be considered.

For more information about the Participant Funding Program, including eligibility criteria and the application form, please visit the project home page on the Registry website, reference number 89430, and click on "Participant Funding." You can also contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884. Details about the project and the integrated impact assessment can also be found on the project home page.

For more information on IAAC and the Impact Assessment Act, visit canada.ca/iaac. For more information on the CNSC and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act, visit www.cnsc-ccsn.gc.ca.

