April 14, 2025

What is happening?

Energy Alberta, an Alberta-based private sector company, is proposing to construct a new nuclear power plant located north of the Town of Peace River, Alberta.

The P eace River Nuclear Power Project is subject to an integrated assessment to meet the requirements of both the Impact Assessment Act and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) are working together on the integrated assessment to achieve the goal of "one project, one assessment."

IAAC and the CNSC invite Indigenous Nations and communities, and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. Comments should be based on local, regional, or Indigenous Knowledge of the site or surrounding environment, or provide any other relevant information that may support the conduct of the assessment. This feedback will help IAAC and the CNSC prepare a summary of issues for the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89430). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on May 14, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Printed copies of the summary of the Initial Project Description are also available for viewing at the following locations:

Peace River Town Hall, 9911 100 St, Peace River, Alberta

Northern Sunrise County Municipal Office, 135 Sunrise Road, Peace River, Alberta

County of Northern Lights Municipal Office, 600-7 Avenue NW, Manning, Alberta

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period, and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

Those interested are welcome to attend an information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the integrated impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

April 23 , 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT (English)

April 23 , 2025, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. MT (English)

April 24, 2025 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT (French)

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project home page on the Registry and click on "Information Sessions." If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

What is the proposed project?

Energy Alberta is proposing the construction of two twin CANDU MONARK nuclear reactors, located approximately 30 kilometres north of the Town of Peace River, Alberta. As proposed, the Peace Region Nuclear Power Project would cover 1,424 hectares in area and operate for approximately 70 years. The plant will generate up to 4,800 megawatts per year.

For more information on IAAC and the Impact Assessment Act, visit canada.ca/iaac. For more information on the CNSC and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act, visit www.cnsc-ccsn.gc.ca.

