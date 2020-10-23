Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $650,000 for the Bromont business to acquire state-of-the-art equipment.

BROMONT, QC, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Founded in 2010, Solaxis Ingéniosité Manufacturière Inc. specializes in the additive manufacturing (3D printing) of advanced engineering thermoplastic components. Its main clients, located across Canada and the U.S., work in the land transportation, aeronautics, defence and security sectors. More recently, the business has also been manufacturing medical parts, in connection with the current health crisis.

Solaxis has been granted a $650,000 repayable contribution by CED, as announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), and Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome—Missisquoi. Thanks to this funding, Solaxis will be able to increase its production capacity by acquiring state-of-the-art computer equipment and gear.

By leveraging digitization and automation for its processes, which are based mainly on 3D printing, Solaxis is positioning itself as a major player in its field. The business is aiming to fill a void that exists in the industry between very low volume prototyping and high-volume mass forming methods with tooling. Acquiring open, innovative 3D printing technologies will enable it to increase its monthly production by up to 25 times.

Advanced processes and cutting-edge additive manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing, are being increasingly adopted by industry. Using these technologies helps establish user–centred manufacturing. The COVID-19 crisis has also encouraged a good many manufacturing businesses to adopt these processes in their manufacturing operations, helping to enhance their production efficiency and thereby better meet market needs.

A veritable economic engine, innovation is the key to success as it generates growth for the benefit of businesses and communities. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative businesses so they can count on the resources they need to create and market new products, thereby helping to generate good jobs across Quebec's regions.

"By supporting Solaxis, the Government of Canada is enabling the business to acquire the equipment it needs to develop innovative technologies and processes. Businesses such as Solaxis, which leverage innovation, are helping to improve and kick-start the Canadian economy in this period marked by rupture and change."

Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"Solaxis is one of many businesses leveraging the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to create more wealth and maintain quality jobs in Bromont. It is thanks to the success of such audacious, innovative businesses that we can ensure economic prosperity for the region and all of Quebec."

Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome—Missisquoi

"In these unprecedented times of crisis, we are here to assist Canadian SMEs and workers as they adapt to an evolving situation. Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions supports businesses that leverage innovation as drivers of the economic recovery. By helping Solaxis, our aim is to work with a business that creates good regional jobs and enhances the competitiveness of our Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

