The Government of Canada invests in Montréal's Société des arts technologiques.

MONTRÉAL, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - This year, Montréal's Société des arts technologiques (SAT) celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since 1996, SAT has nurtured a creative and innovative environment for artists to grow and showcase their talent.

To mark this anniversary, the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez announced $4.5 million in funding for SAT's maintenance and improvement project for its infrastructure and equipment acquisitions. The planned improvements will include the addition of two creative studios, soundproofing of creative spaces, exterior renovations as well as mechanical system and specialized equipment upgrades. Work is underway and will continue until March 2024.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund support will allow the organization to develop even more modern and cultural infrastructure. By investing in creative spaces, the Government of Canada is ensuring that we continue to build a strong and diverse cultural sector that benefits all Canadians.

Quotes

"When we invest in cultural spaces like Montréal's Société des arts technologiques we are securing a strong future for our artists. We are making sure that our artists have the tools they need to further develop their talent, curiosity and knowledge. Once work is completed, artists will have access to state-of-the-art facilities where they can innovate and improve their skills and offer visitors a space to experience incredible performances. We congratulate the SAT on 25 years of excellence, and we hope that it will draw in greater crowds with more shows each year."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Updating our equipment and technological infrastructure will allow us to significantly increase the scope and quality of our immersive and interactive creations. It will also help us increase our artistic collaborations with communities of creators, researchers and cultural companies that are interested in developing innovative transdisciplinary projects."

—Jenny Thibault, General and Artistic Director, Société des arts technologiques

Quick Facts

Over the past 25 years, SAT has promoted digital culture by exploring new technologies, developing immersive social content and cultivating innovative hybrid genres through telepresence technology.

The project will allow the SAT to accommodate 33 percent more creators and visitors. SAT plans to increase the number of annual events from 500 to 700 and boost the number of creations from around 30 to around 50 annually.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]