Snow-removal equipment manufacturing - Over $2.5M awarded to Matane's AT to Enhance Productivity

MATANE, QC, Feb. 18, 2022

The governments of Canada and Quebec along with Investissement Québec are announcing a total of $2,537,500 in loans to Les Produits métalliques A.T. (business alias AT) to support the implementation of a project valued at nearly $5.6 million. The purpose of the project is to construct a building, acquire automated equipment, and adopt a more ecologically friendly powder painting process to finish snow‑removal equipment manufactured by the business. The objective: To enhance the productivity of this manufacturing business based in Matane, in the Bas‑Saint‑Laurent region.

The Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, on behalf of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, and the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Lanaudière and Bas‑Saint‑Laurent Regions, Caroline Proulx, made the announcement today.

The Government of Canada is granting a repayable contribution of $775,000 under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program.

Quebec's financial contribution involves a loan of $1,762,500 from Investissement Québec's capital funds under the Productivité innovation initiative, directly in line with the Crown corporation's willingness to support sustainable economic development.

"SMEs are an integral part of our plan for a green, sustainable economic recovery. CED has been supporting Matane-based AT for many years now in its efforts to grow and become more innovative and competitive, but also to adopt more ecologically friendly processes. The SME is a major contributor to Matane's economic vitality, and the success of its project will be felt right across the region."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for

Gaspésie–Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"With the Quebec winters we all know, we need reliable, high-performance snow-removal equipment such as what AT manufactures. For nearly 50 years, the business has been a showcase for our manufacturing expertise in this field, in addition to actively contributing to a dynamic economy in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. We are therefore proud to help AT today as it pursues growth and increases its productivity."

Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Lanaudière and Bas‑Saint‑Laurent Regions

"Our government recognizes the importance of the manufacturing sector in ensuring our communities prosper. That is why we are supporting AT in its effort to enhance its productivity and increase its production capacity. The assistance granted to the SME is an example of a strategic investment in a project that will enable Canada to reduce its environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"For a strong, sustainable economic recovery, our manufacturing businesses must be productive and efficient, which requires technological innovation and process automation. AT's team has understood this well, implementing a strategic investment project for its future."

Lucie Lecours, Minister for the Economy

"Through the financing and coaching tools under our Productivité innovation initiative, our regional team is able to support businesses such as AT in their growth projects. The family business stands out for demonstrating that innovation and the adoption of sustainable productivity models are key to economic development that is profitable for our regions and lower in carbon emissions."

Guy LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer, Investissement Québec

"This government support is enabling us to implement an innovative, unique project in our industry. Without it, we would not have been able to tackle this project with more ecologically friendly finishing processes. The equipment installed in the new 15,000‑square‑foot building is state-of-the-art, enabling us to minimize the repercussions on the environment of painting the equipment we manufacture in our factory. We will enhance our productivity, eliminate subcontracting, and increase product quality. AT is a leader in manufacturing heavy-duty trucking equipment, distributing what we produce right across the country."

André Tremblay, President, AT

AT specializes in manufacturing snow-removal equipment adapted to its clients' needs.

CED's contribution is part of a series of funding announcements that will take place in the coming weeks totalling nearly $40 million to implement over 20 projects by innovative businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow.

to implement over 20 projects by innovative businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. CED is the key federal actor in Quebec to promote the economic development of regions and SMEs.

to promote the economic development of regions and SMEs. The REGI program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

Investissement Québec's Productivité innovation initiative aims to propel Quebec businesses forward in being competitive and accelerate their growth through productivity and innovation.

