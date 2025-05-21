Smith is official national business education partner of CPC

OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and Smith School of Business (Smith) have announced the extension of their strategic partnership focused on increasing education opportunities to enhance the overall sport system in Canada.

Smith, which became the Official National Business Education Partner of CPC last year, has increased its level of support and become an official supporter with the extension announced today. CPC staff and sport members will benefit from professional development and training opportunities that Smith provides through 2032.

"We are proud to be extending our valued partnership with Smith," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Smith's support of the sport community in Canada and its commitment to developing the leadership skills of the individuals working within it will make impactful differences to creating a better system and growing Paralympic sport. Thank you to Smith for their leadership in this area, recognition of the power of sport to create change, and their continued support."

This extension of Smith's partnership with the CPC is part of the business school's ongoing investment and involvement in the Canadian sport system. As a founding partner of Game Plan, Canada's holistic athlete-support network, Smith also offers financial awards across its graduate programs. Through Game Plan, carded athletes have the opportunity to apply for full academic awards for Smith's four MBA programs, seven of its professional graduate programs, and its Certificate in Business. Eighteen Para athletes have received awards over the past eight years. Canadian Paralympians and national team Para athletes can learn more about the opportunities HERE and are encouraged to apply.

"Our renewed partnership with the Canadian Paralympic Committee reflects a shared commitment to developing leaders who drive impact both on and off the field of play," said Lynnette Purda, Interim Dean, Smith School of Business. "Working alongside the CPC, Smith is helping shape a future where diverse perspectives and purposeful leadership define success in business and beyond."

For more information about CPC's partners visit Paralympic.ca/about/partners.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee

The Canadian Paralympic Committee is a non-profit, private organization in partnership with 28 member sport organizations, dedicated to the power and impact of Paralympic sport. Holding a vision of an inclusive world realized through Paralympic sport, its mission is to deliver the best-prepared teams for Games excellence while modelling and promoting disability inclusion and accessibility. Championing the stories and successes of high-performance athletes with disabilities, CPC inspires Canadians to embrace inclusivity and actively engage in sports. For more insights, visit Paralympic.ca.

About Smith School of Business

Smith School of Business at Queen's University is renowned for its excellence, innovation, and leadership in business education. From establishing the first undergraduate business degree over a century ago to creating groundbreaking programs and courses in emerging areas, Smith is at the forefront of preparing students for the business marketplace. In addition to its tradition of academic and teaching excellence, Smith is known for delivering an outstanding learning and development experience. Personal attention, individual and team coaching, opportunities for specialization and a deep commitment to student success characterize the Smith experience. To learn more visit: smithqueens.com

