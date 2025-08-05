- From Paralympic podiums to global leadership: Gotell is a 12-time Paralympic medallist and longtime sport leader

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Accomplished Canadian Paralympian and global sport leader Chelsey Gotell has officially declared her candidacy for vice-president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) ahead of the upcoming IPC Governing Board elections in Seoul, South Korea.

With over 25 years in the Paralympic Movement, Gotell brings unparalleled experience – as a three-time Paralympian, current IPC Governing Board member-at-large, and former chair of the IPC Athletes' Council.

"The Paralympic Movement changed my life – and now I'm ready to shape its next chapter," said Gotell. "I'm running for vice-president because I believe in taking decisive action, championing ideas, and delivering real impact. Over the past four years on the IPC Governing Board, I've worked alongside leaders across our Movement – building trust, strengthening relationships, and driving initiatives that matter.

"With lived experience as an athlete, sport administrator, advocate, and governance leader, I understand both the heart of this Movement and the systems that shape it. Now is the time to act with purpose, stay true to our values, and work together to ensure the IPC is inclusive, united, and future-ready for generations to come."

A three-time Paralympian in Para swimming, Gotell competed at the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and Beijing 2008 Games – winning 12 medals, including three gold. She also set two world records in Beijing and remains one of Canada's most decorated Paralympic swimmers.

Since retiring from competition, Gotell has continued to shape the Paralympic Movement through influential roles with the IPC, Canadian Paralympic Committee, World Anti-Doping Agency, and the International Olympic Committee. She was also part of Canadian team staff at multiple Games, including London 2012, Sochi 2014, and Rio 2016, and worked with the Toronto 2015 Pan Am/Parapan Am Games Organizing Committee.

"Chelsey is an accomplished and effective leader, with years of experience – first as an athlete and second as an elected representative – driving change at the international level of Paralympic sport," said Marc-André Fabien, president, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Her commitment and determination to advance the Paralympic Movement, unwavering belief in the power of sport to create a more inclusive and stronger society, and passion for working alongside the entire Paralympic community have served her well in every position she has fulfilled in her career. We are proud to see her advancing her leadership in running for vice-president and know she would continue her impactful work in this role."

Voting will take place during the IPC General Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on September 26. Elections will be held for the president, one female and one male vice-president, and seven members-at-large. These elected roles will join the chair and first vice-chair of the IPC Athletes' Council and two appointed members to form the IPC Governing Board.

For more information, please visit: ChelseyGotell.ca and Paralympic.org/news/candidates-ipc-governing-board-elections

