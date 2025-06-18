A total of $200,000 to be distributed through 2025-26 Paralympic Sport Development Fund

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Eighteen sport organizations across Canada have been awarded 2025-26 Paralympic Sport Development Fund grants for a total of $200,000, the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced Wednesday.

The complete list of recipients and their projects can be found HERE.

Grants varying from $5,000 to $20,000, funded through the Paralympic Foundation of Canada, are being provided to support specific initiatives that contribute to athlete and coach development along the Paralympic pathway, including in areas related to recruitment, coaching, competition, club development, training camps, or other programming that enhances capacity.

The recipient organizations are located across seven provinces, with four of the supported programs serving multiple regions throughout the country. The grants will enhance the development and programming of 14 sports, including two multi-sport initiatives.

Two sports have received grants for the first time – Para climbing, which has been added to the Paralympic program for LA 2028, and five-a-side football.

CPC is also supporting specific inclusion initiatives aimed at engaging more people with a disability in Para sport through increasing opportunities for under-represented groups. Two of these programs have been funded for 2025-26, supporting the increase of women and girls playing wheelchair tennis and creating a Para sport framework focusing on the needs of Indigenous communities.

"Congratulations to each recipient of this year's Paralympic Sport Development Fund," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "The work of each of these organizations is so important to an inclusive, quality Paralympic sport system in Canada, and there are so many exciting initiatives being supported through the grants. We cannot wait to see the success of the projects and thank each organization for their impactful leadership and collaboration."

The Paralympic Sport Development Fund has now granted more than $1.5 million to sport organizations in Canada and is an important part of CPC's commitment to fostering an inclusive Paralympic sport system in Canada.

