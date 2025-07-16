MISSISSAUGA, ON and OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - EllisDon Corporation and the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) are proud to announce their official partnership renewal extending through to 2032. With this long-term commitment, EllisDon will provide operational support for Canadian athletes and teams from the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games through to the Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games, including the Parapan American Games.

Since the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, EllisDon has been providing essential operational services to CPC. With this new agreement, EllisDon becomes an Official Supporter of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, solidifying its role in supporting the Canadian Paralympic Team and Canadian Parapan Am Team's successes on the world stage over the next eight years with an emphasis on sustainability and operational processes.

"Partnering with the Canadian Paralympic Committee aligns perfectly with EllisDon's commitment to inclusivity, excellence and making a positive impact in the community," said Wayne Ferguson, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President, Infrastructure Services, EllisDon. "We are proud to play a part in fostering a constructive environment where Canadian Para athletes can thrive and grow, and we are honoured to stand with the Paralympic Movement, as it grows and inspires others across the globe."

EllisDon's Infrastructure Services team will provide a full suite of operational support services at Canadian spaces in future Paralympic and Parapan Am Villages, including the following:

Project management

Pre- and post-occupancy inventory and inspection

Onsite operations and maintenance expertise

In-country logistic coordination and support

Space planning and optimization

Signage strategy and implementation

Carbon footprint tracking

footprint tracking IT systems and infrastructure solutions

"We are so pleased to be renewing our valued partnership with EllisDon," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "EllisDon has truly helped us achieve excellence with our spaces at the Paralympic and Parapan Am Games in recent years, utilizing their operational expertise to add to the team's experience with a positive, effective environment centered on accessibility and inclusion. We look forward to our continued work together and elevating the athlete experience at the Games further over the next eight years."

In addition to its technical support, EllisDon will continue to champion the growth of Para sport across Canada through direct contributions to the Paralympic Foundation of Canada, helping more Para athletes access opportunities and pursue their dreams.

As the countdown begins for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games and beyond, EllisDon and CPC are working together to deliver world-class Games experiences—on and off the field of play.

For more information about EllisDon, please visit: EllisDon.com

For more information about the Canadian Paralympic Committee, please visit: Paralympic.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

MEDIA CONTACTS: Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-462-2700; Raphaela Mandel, Manager, Communications, EllisDon Corporation, [email protected] / 416-662-1643