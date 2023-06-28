SLGI Asset Management Inc. announces risk rating changes to select Funds Français

SLGI Asset Management Inc.

28 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("SLGI Asset Management") announced today risk rating changes to select Funds.

In accordance with the investment risk classification methodology, mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, SLGI Asset Management reviews the risk ratings of its Funds at least once a year, as well as when a Fund undergoes a material change.

As of June 28, 2023, the following Funds will change their risk ratings:

Fund

Previous risk rating

New risk rating

Sun Life Real Assets Private Pool

Low to medium

Medium

Sun Life MFS International Value Fund

Low to medium

Medium

Sun Life JPMorgan International Equity Fund

Low to medium

Medium

Sun Life MFS Global Growth Fund

Low to medium

Medium

Sun Life MFS Global Growth Class

Low to medium

Medium

Sun Life KBI Global Dividend Private Pool

Low to medium

Medium

Sun Life MFS International Opportunities Fund

Low to Medium

Medium

Sun Life MFS International Opportunities Class

Low to medium

Medium

Sun Life BlackRock Canadian Equity Fund

Low to medium

Medium

Sun Life MFS Global Value Fund

Low to medium

Medium

Sun Life Dynamic Strategic Yield Fund

Low

Low to medium

Sun Life Wellington Opportunistic Fixed Income Private Pool

Low

Low to medium
About SLGI Asset Management Inc.

SLGI Asset Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of March 31, 2023, SLGI Asset Management Inc. manages $35.46 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

