TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2026 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("Sun Life Global Investments") announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending January 30, 2026 in respect of the exchange-traded series of units of funds managed by Sun Life Global Investments ("ETF Series"), as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record on January 23, 2026 will receive cash distributions for the respective ETF Series payable on January 30, 2026.

The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol

(TSX)

Distribution

Amount (per

unit ) Sun Life Core Advantage Credit Private Pool – ETF Series SLCA $0.083 Sun Life Crescent Specialty Credit Private Pool – ETF Series SLSC $0.108 Sun Life MFS Global Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series SLGC $0.075

The Sun Life Exchange-Traded Funds Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the ETF Series making the distribution. The distribution amounts indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF Series. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the simplified prospectus.

For further information regarding the ETF Series, please visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and ETF investments. Please read the fund's prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Sun Life Global Investments

Sun Life Global Investments is a trade name of SLGI Asset Management Inc., Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and Sun Life Financial Trust Inc., all of which are members of the Sun Life group of companies. Sun Life Global Investments offers Canadians diverse investment solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. Sun Life Global Investments brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with world class asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. For more information, visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE), and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SLGI Asset Management Inc.