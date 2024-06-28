TORONTO, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("SLGI Asset Management") announced today that effective at the close of business, Sun Life Amundi Emerging Markets Debt Fund underwent a change in investment objective, its sub-advisor changed to MFS Investment Management Canada Limited (MFS Investment Management), and the Fund was renamed Sun Life MFS Global Core Plus Bond Fund*as approved by unitholders on May 31, 2024.

Sun Life MFS Global Core Plus Bond Fund is a new option for global fixed income exposure, sub-advised by MFS Investment Management. MFS Investment Management has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in global fixed income and we are thrilled to bring this mandate to Canadian investors. Sun Life MFS Global Core Plus Bond Fund invests primarily in investment-grade bonds across a broad, global investments universe. It may also tactically invest up to 20% in global high-yield bonds for greater growth and income potential.

In addition to introducing Sun Life MFS Global Core Plus Bond Fund, SLGI Asset Management is pleased to offer additional enhancements to its fixed income line-up in the form of management fee reductions and a distribution increase to one of its funds.

"We're driven to make investing accessible through products that help Canadian investors achieve lifetime financial security," says Oricia Smith, President, SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Investment Solutions at Sun Life Canada. "These lower management fees strengthen our fixed income offering and highlight our relationship with MFS Investment Management, SLC Management and Crescent Capital Group in Canada. With deep expertise across public and private fixed income, we recognize the importance of having access to a broad fixed income line-up to build forward-looking solutions in the current market environment."

Additional enhancements to fixed income line-up

Lower management fees to offer funds at a competitive price within the market, effective as of July 1, 2024:

Fund Name Series Previous management fee New management fee Sun Life MFS Canadian Bond Fund A 1.00 % 0.93 % Sun Life MFS Canadian Bond Fund F 0.50 % 0.43 % Sun Life MFS Canadian Bond Fund O 0.50 % 0.43 % Sun Life Core Advantage Credit Private Pool A 0.98 % 0.93 % Sun Life Core Advantage Credit Private Pool F 0.48 % 0.43 % Sun Life Crescent Specialty Credit Private Pool A 1.25 % 1.20 % Sun Life Crescent Specialty Credit Private Pool F 0.75 % 0.70 %

Increased monthly distribution amount for Sun Life Core Advantage Credit Private Pool: Review of this pool's strong performance has allowed for an increase to the monthly distribution amount as below, effective after close of business on June 28, 2024:

Sun Life Core Advantage Credit Private Pool Series Previous monthly distribution ($ per unit) New monthly distribution ($ per unit) A 0.0250 0.0300 F 0.0300 0.0350

Further, SLGI Asset Management is announcing risk rating changes for the following funds in accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, effective after close of business, June 28, 2024:

Fund Name Previous risk rating New risk rating Sun Life Aditya Birla India Fund High Medium to High Sun Life Granite Conservative Class Low Low to medium Sun Life Granite Conservative Portfolio Low Low to medium Sun Life MFS Canadian Equity Fund Low to medium Medium Sun Life Tactical Conservative ETF Portfolio Low Low to medium Sun Life Tactical Equity ETF Portfolio Low to medium Medium

*On June 28, 2024, the Fund underwent a change in investment objective, its name changed to the Sun Life MFS Global Core Plus Bond Fund and MFS Investment Management Canada Limited was appointed as the Fund's sub-advisor. Performance under the Fund's new mandate may differ significantly from its previous mandate. For more information about fund changes, please refer to Amendment No. 2 dated March 18, 2024, to the fund's simplified prospectus dated June 28, 2023.

MFS Investment Management Canada Limited is the sub-advisor to the Sun Life MFS Funds. MFS Investment Management Canada Limited has appointed MFS Institutional Advisors, Inc. to provide additional sub-advisory services. Sun Life Capital Management (Canada) Inc. is the sub-advisor for Sun Life Core Advantage Credit Private Pool. Crescent Capital Group LP is the sub-advisor for Sun Life Crescent Specialty Credit Private Pool. SLGI Asset Management Inc. is the registered portfolio manager.

About SLGI Asset Management Inc.

SLGI Asset Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of March 31, 2024, SLGI Asset Management Inc. manages $38.3 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance, and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.47 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

