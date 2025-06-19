Sun Life data shows many Canadians on disability are living with more than one chronic health condition

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The latest report in Sun Life's Designed for Health series reveals a troubling trend in long-term disability (LTD) claims among Canadians. Mental disorders, circulatory disorders and cancer are the top three reasons for LTD, but their claims don't stop there. Employees on disability leave are increasingly struggling with multiple, overlapping health disorders, making their LTD claim more complex.

Multiple chronic conditions (known as "comorbidities" or "multiple morbidities") have become more common among Canadians. Sun Life looked at the drug claims data from over 1.5 million people on LTD and found:

Diabetes, mental disorders and cardiovascular conditions are among the top drug claims to treat a secondary condition.

Members on LTD are two times more likely to claim for a chronic disease drug related to a secondary condition than those not on LTD.

They are three times more likely to claim for chronic disease drugs, treating two or more conditions in addition to their primary LTD claim.

Diabetes is a common thread throughout many LTD claims and illustrates how chronic health conditions are overlapping:

Plan members on LTD leave are almost three times more likely to have a diabetes drug claim than others.

Drug claims for diabetes are up 30% from 2019 to 2023 across all claimants, not just LTD.

"Long-term disability claims are often complex and our data tells us that Canadians, more than ever, are struggling when it comes to their health and well-being," says Marie-Chantal Côté, Senior Vice-President, Sun Life Health. "Dealing with multiple chronic conditions can be challenging and requires a holistic and comprehensive approach to recovery. As a trusted health partner to millions of Canadians and their families, our mission is to empower our members with personalized solutions, ensuring easier access to the care they need."

Supporting Employees on LTD to Return to Work

The presence of two or more health issues often worsens the primary condition and makes disease management more complicated. This can mean a long and difficult road to recovery. Those with comorbidities often see a delay in returning to work and remain on claim for longer than the average claim.

"The road to recovery looks different for everyone. When helping an employee return to health, it's important we look at the full picture of their health, from comorbidities to personal stressors, to come up with a treatment plan that is right for them," says Côté. "We take an empathic approach to care that helps employees regain a sense of normalcy."

Sun Life takes a holistic approach to supporting our plan members. Some of the innovative health solutions we offer include:

Psychosocial Questionnaire – Sun Life's innovative new tool allows case managers to gain a deeper understanding of plan member health. The questionnaire helps identity case complexity and ensures members get the timely, additional support and treatments they need.

– Sun Life's innovative new tool allows case managers to gain a deeper understanding of plan member health. The questionnaire helps identity case complexity and ensures members get the timely, additional support and treatments they need. Medical Confidence – Through our partnership with Kii Health, Medical Confidence is offered to our members to enhance disability claim support by offering timely access to specialist care, saving plan members an average of 317 wait days for specialist appointments. 1

– Through our partnership with Kii Health, Medical Confidence is offered to our members to enhance disability claim support by offering timely access to specialist care, saving plan members an average of 317 wait days for specialist appointments. Pharmacogenomic testing – Allows plan members to find the right drug treatment faster by potentially eliminating or reducing the trial-and-error process of finding the right medication.

Read the 2025 Designed for Health Report to learn more about the trends in long-term disability claims in Canada.



1Cumulative average for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years, as measured and reported by Medical Confidence.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.55 trillion. For more information, please visit sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected].

SOURCE Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada