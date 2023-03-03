TORONTO, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("SLGI Asset Management") announced today changes to its Sun Life Milestone 2025 Fund.

Effective March 3, 2023, at 4:01 pm EST, SLGI Asset Management closed the Sun Life Milestone 2025 Fund to new accounts. Existing accounts already holding units of the Sun Life Milestone 2025 Fund may continue to hold, purchase, or switch-in additional units and existing pre-authorized contributions (PACs) may continue.

