Company continues its investment in physical retail portfolio following remarkable 2020 fiscal year of strong omnichannel growth

COLLINGWOOD, ON, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer in Canada, proudly opened its doors in Collingwood, Ontario on March 6, 2021. After completing an unprecedented fourth quarter and achieving strong fiscal 2020 earnings highlighted by exceptional growth in both its brick and mortar and e-commerce business, the company is poised to continue to deliver strong momentum into 2021 just as Canadians place greater importance on personal health anchored by a good night's sleep. With Canadians investing in new homes at record rates and moving into more suburban and rural areas, the company is in a strong position to serve residents in their quest for a good sleep through its widespread physical retail and e-commerce offering. The new Collingwood store denotes Sleep Country's second retail opening for 2021 joining its growing brick and mortar network and giving Canadians even greater convenience and access to necessary sleep essentials. The new retail location is located at 2 Old Mountain Road as part of the Blue Mountain Centre shopping complex, bringing Sleep Country's national store count to 283 stores.

Over the course of more than 25 years in business, Sleep Country has earned the trust of its customers through its dedication to providing a customized shopping experience guided by the knowledge of its team of trained Sleep Experts who are driven to find personalized solutions to Canadian's sleep needs. Sleep Country's innovative product offering of mattresses, pillows, bedding essentials and sleep accessories from leading-edge brands has made the shopping experience effortless for Canadians as they continue to prioritize their sleep and focus on their health and well-being.

"Our outstanding 2020 fiscal results demonstrate Canadians' strong demand for our high-quality product offering, as well as their growing investment in their personal sleep health," said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer, Sleep Country Canada. "Coming off an unprecedented year, we remain focused on growing our physical retail infrastructure by opening in new Canadian markets, strengthening our existing retail network and growing our e-commerce business. As more Ontarians relocate to areas outside of the city like Collingwood, we're thrilled to have a team of trusted Sleep Experts ready to support their sleep needs right in their neighbourhood."

The new Collingwood location will enforce Sleep Country's enhanced health and safety protocols featuring mandatory use of PPE, frequent cleaning and sanitization, and increased signage to reinforce physical distancing. In addition, customers are required to use mandatory disposable pillow and mattress protectors to provide a protective barrier when testing products.

Sleep Country is proud to support the Canadian communities in which it operates and is thrilled to donate a selection of mattresses and bedding essentials to two local Collingwood charitable organizations, My Friend's House and the Barbara Weider House. The aid will support numerous women and youth in seeking safe emergency shelter and resources as a result of homelessness, domestic abuse, violence and poverty.

"My Friend's House Crisis Shelter is grateful to receive bedding from Sleep Country for the women and children we work with every day. As an organization that aims to be a safe haven for the community, these items will allow us to deliver on our mission by providing a warm, welcoming environment. This generous donation will help us provide comfort and rest to those who need it most," said Alison FitzGerald, Executive Director, My Friend's House.

"We are incredibly appreciative of Sleep Country for their donation of mattresses and bedding to the Barbara Weider House. This generosity is exceptionally beneficial to our overall operational budget, as it allows us to have greater focus on the programming for our youth in the House and our outreach programs – and for that we are tremendously grateful," said Deb Piggott, Fund Development Manager, HOME HORIZON.

Details for the new location include:

Sleep Country Collingwood, ON: 2 Old Mountain Road, Collingwood, ON L9Y 5H6 Locator: In the Blue Mountain Centre, located in front of Cineplex Store Hours: Monday to Friday (10 am-9 pm), Saturday (9:30 am-6 pm), Sunday (11am-5pm) Opening Date: March 6, 2021

Please note store hours and opening dates are subject to provincial operating guidelines. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of March 10, 2021, Sleep Country has 283 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

About My Friend's House

My Friend's House is a trusted partner in a supportive community providing expertise to create a safe haven for women today and empowering them to reclaim and rebuild their lives tomorrow.

About the Barbara Weider House

The Barbara Weider House bridges the critical gap between emergency shelter and independent living for youth facing challenges due to homelessness, family instability, physical and mental abuse and illness. There are currently 22 individuals on the waiting list for the Barbara Weider House.

