Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous will exclusively offer Malouf's high-quality pillows,

bedding and other sleep products nationwide

TORONTO, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ), Canada's leading specialty mattress retailer, is excited to announce its partnership with innovative bedding and furniture brand Malouf.

The partnership adds to the company's extensive assortment of brand-name sleep products, which will now feature Malouf's artisanal bedding and luxury sleep collection. A premium selection of Malouf products including pillows, mattress protectors, sheets, designer headboards, and travel accessories will be available exclusively in Canada at Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous.

"We're proud to partner with an innovative and forward thinking brand that shares in our passion to help Canadians get their best night's sleep," said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer at Sleep Country Canada. "As the country's leading sleep provider, we're constantly looking to inspire and expand our house of brands to provide fresh, modern and innovative sleep essentials for Canadians. Our customers are constantly looking to elevate their bedrooms and the Malouf product selection answers the call, adding to our diverse range of quality, well-crafted sleep products."

Malouf is Sleep Country's latest strategic brand partnership, as part of the company's commitment to bringing Canadians the best in innovative sleep products. Founded in 2003, Malouf has established itself as an international expert in technologically advanced bedding and furniture. With a focus on delivering comfort, identity, and value, Malouf's unique product line has been created with innovative technology and elevated materials. The company has scoured the globe to source artisanal bedding and unique, modern products.

"Our team has spent years perfecting our bedding and sleep accessories, and we are excited to bring our product innovations to Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous stores nationwide and online," said Mike Douglas, Vice President of Sales for Malouf. "We can't wait for more Canadians to enjoy the latest in comfort and sleep technology."

Malouf has revolutionized the bedding industry with cutting-edge innovations like bamboo charcoal. State of the art cooling products infused with activated carbon and phase change material, maintain the body's optimal sleep temperature while continuously absorbing and dissipating heat for constant temperature regulation.

Customers can shop the Malouf collection online today at Sleep Country Canada or Dormez-vous, or in-store at one of 280 convenient locations across Canada. All Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous stores have now reopened across Canada, with enhanced health and safety protocols to offer a safe and comfortable shopping experience.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec; and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of July 20, 2020, Sleep Country has 280 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

About Malouf

A leader in the furniture and bedding industry, Malouf™ offers a wide range of innovative products including mattresses, adjustable bed bases, furniture, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames and mattress toppers. Malouf™ products are available in over 15,000 retail partner locations in the U.S. and its growing international team now serves over 25 countries. Known for its commitment to quality, pricing and service, Malouf™ continues to expand its vertical integration and technology capabilities to better serve its customers with more than 350 global patents and trademarks. Malouf™, a Certified B Corporation®, was founded in 2003 by Sam and Kacie Malouf and is headquartered in Logan, Utah. To learn more, visit maloufsleep.com.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

For further information: Sandy Indig, Public Relations Manager, Sleep Country, [email protected], 416-409-3043; or Scott Carr, Malouf, [email protected], 1-800-517-7179 ext. 315